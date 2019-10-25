Chicago Bulls Aim for Playoffs this Season

After finishing last season near the basement of the NBA’s Eastern Conference with a record of 24-55, the Chicago Bulls head into the 2019-20 campaign with much higher expectations. Now, with the team’s young core having another year under their belts to go along with several key offseason additions, the Bulls may find themselves in a spot to make noise in a wide-open conference. This is a group that thoroughly impressed in the preseason, suggesting this could be the year we finally begin to see them trend upward. If they’re able to sneak into one of the last seeds for the playoffs, it would mark the team’s first postseason appearance since 2017.

Last night’s game kicking off the regular season may have been a tough one for Bulls fans to stomach. The team dropped a high-scoring contest to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-126, an organization that finished last season with a record of 36-46 and had just lost star point guard Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics via free agency. The Hornets are expected by many to once again be a bottom-feeding team in the East. Simply put, this was a game that the Bulls should’ve, and needed to win in order to prove their identity to themselves.

Things weren’t all bad for Chicago, however. Third-year big man Lauri Markkanen erupted in his first taste of regular-season action. The Finland native was rumored to have added muscle over the summer and worked on his game inside the paint, something that was easily apparent Wednesday night. The offense ran through Markkanen, sinking 13-25 shot-attempts and 8-10 free-throws for a whopping 35 points to go along with 17 rebounds and two assists. The Hornets tried to throw different defenders on him all game but just didn’t have an answer for 7-footer.

On the flip-side, Zach LaVine shockingly struggled to find a rhythm early on after a red-hot preseason. LaVine is a player expected to lead the charge for the Bulls in the scoring department this season, building off his 23.7 points-per-game average last year. The shots were there for him going against a porous Charlotte defense, but he just could knock down easy looks at the beginning of the game. LaVine finished the match with 16 points (7-17 from the field), however, we saw his all-around game that he worked on this offseason come to fruition. The six-year veteran facilitated the ball well, dishing out seven assists (averaged only 4.5 assists per game in 2018-19) while chipping in with six boards and two steals. Things should get better for LaVine scoring-wise, but it was encouraging to see him contribute in other departments.

Coby White was another player who captured fans’ attention with an impressive rookie debut. Chicago’s first-round selection from this past April’s draft (seventh overall pick), White wasn’t shy from firing away in his first-ever regular-season contest, connecting with six of 13 shots for 17 points while leading the team’s bench unit. A player is known for his scoring prowess at the University of North Carolina (passed Michael Jordan on UNC’s all-time freshman scoring list), White admittedly had work to do as a facilitator. That didn’t stop him from handing out seven assists in the season-opener, showing the ability to find open teammates with ease.

Although the Bulls ended up on the wrong side of the win column after their first game, there were plenty of positive takeaways from the season-opener. This is no longer the inexperienced group of young individuals we’ve all grown accustomed to. Over the summer, general manager Gar Forman went out and added several key veteran pieces that should help this organization compete at a higher level.

The first was former Indiana Pacer Thaddeus Young, who the front office inked to a three-year, $41 million deal. The veteran combo forward (31 years old) is a well-respected player known for his gritty defense and ability to stretch the floor. While not an elite three-point shooter, he’s a guy that can knock down outside shots and play both the three and four spots. Maybe most importantly, he’s reliable. In the past two seasons combined, Young has missed just two games. As we saw Wednesday, he’ll likely be running with the second unit, but that should help bring tenacity to the maturing roster.

The next piece they signed was 27-year-old Tomas Satoranksy. The Bulls acquired their newest starting point guard through a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards, extending him on a three-year, $30 million deal. This signing was especially impactful after the woeful play by former starter Kris Dunn last season. Satoransky is an extremely versatile guard, which helps with Chicago’s flexibility in the backcourt as he can play both the shooting guard and small forward spots as well. This should allow first-rounder White to see the floor more often.

While this roster may not look incredibly different from a season ago after failing to make any “big splash” signings in free agency, fans can rest assured that this team will take a big step forward from its three previous underachieving years. Wednesday’s loss to the Hornets surely stings, but better days should be ahead for the Windy City. As the season progresses, don’t be shocked if the Bulls are competing for a playoff spot.