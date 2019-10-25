Making life decisions is a process

When it comes to picking majors, minors or even making life decisions in general, it can be very stressful.

When we are making a life-changing decision, we need to first think about ourselves. You should make the decision that is best for you, your health and even your well-being instead of making a decision simply to make someone else happy.

The first example that I can think of is when you allow your parents force you to major in what they majored in and do what they did. Now, don’t get me wrong, they are still your parents and their opinion on things does matter and should be taken into account. However, I don’t think you should let the opinion of your parent or somebody else influence the decision that you are about to make. There are a lot of people out in the world today that are stuck in bad situations simply because they picked the wrong major, or picked a major in which they were not interested in.

The best thing that we as college students should do is find our passion. Finding a passion, something that we love to do and never get bored of, can help with choosing careers. A passion is something that we could do the rest of our lives. Finding what you love to do is one of the first steps we can do take ensure that we are not stuck in a bad situation. When you sit down and think about your passion, I believe you should take the money and benefits of it out. Money is important, yes, but if you pick a career and do something that you absolutely hate simply because it pays well, then you will be miserable every day that you go to work.

I also think being miserable at work can cause so many other health issues that just wouldn’t be beneficial to you at all. We need to find our passions and make sure they are something that we really want to do. The decisions that we make like picking majors and minors, and even joining certain organizations can affect our lives for years to come. We are making a decision for the next 40 years of our lives.

All in all, finding your passion is crucial when making these decisions. They will help ensure that we live the life we want to live and do not get stuck in any bad situations.