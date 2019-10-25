The difference between freedom and fear

Edward Snowden is a household name at this point in time. In 2013, he became a controversial figure around the world because of his leaked information from the NSA and CIA detailing the mass surveillance that the citizens of the world were under.

Several agencies were spying on the public, collecting data from their computers in forms of tablets, computers and most commonly phones. The NSA checked people’s location, email history and messages. Everyone’s digital history was being tracked and recorded, when previously it was only suspected terrorists who were spied upon. That sparked controversy that is still going on today.

What led up to this started way back during Sept. 11, 2001. The United States underwent a horrible tragedy that caused fear to run amok. People were so terrified of having another catastrophe that they traded freedom in place of security, which led to people creating programs and deals that would ensure that such a thing would never happen again.

If that sounds familiar, it should. It was one of the major plot points in the Marvel movie: The Winter Soldier. Paralleling real life, the movie posed the question: what are you willing to give up for security? If you are willing to give up your freedom for security, are you really free? Where do your values lie in yourself and where does it lie in the state of a nation? Do those values reflect where you want the nation to be and where you would like the nation to be in the future?

Those were the questions that have been circulating in the public sphere since Snowden released his whistleblower report in 2013. The United States government has tried to silence him and discredit him by attacking his character and his background, rather than the facts given in the documents. He has continued to speak out on the wrongdoings of the American government and what went wrong leading up to the whistleblower report and what is still not right in this day and age pertaining to technology and government practices.

On Oct. 23, 2019 Joe Rogan interviewed the controversial figure Snowden for almost three hours on his podcast, detailing several topics, including how Sept. 11 created the mass surveillance state that this country is still under, the capabilities of your cell phone and how it spies on you and the impacts of mass surveillance under the Obama administration leading to even worse abilities for governments to spy on the public today.

Snowden’s whistleblower report is not such a hot topic as it was in 2013, but it is still relevant. The subject of privacy, security and freedom is not one that is going to go away anytime soon, if ever. It is constantly evolving based on public opinions and laws provided at the time. What is important is that people are informed about matters relating to them, and the future of their families and their countries because only when people care and act upon a problem, can progress be made towards building something that the majority of people agree upon that is right in the eyes of the law and of the people.

The people’s will and the government’s practices should not be in conflict with each other, and when they are, it usually does not lead to somewhere good. The more information that the public understand what their governments are doing and what they will and will not accept will create great change in governments around the world. It is up to the people to decide what the are willing to do with information that is provided to them. Keep denying it, or do something about it?