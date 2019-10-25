Take part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Since 1985, the United States has utilized October as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” with the goal of increasing awareness of breast cancer throughout the nation.

During this time, we see many individuals, groups and communities come together to provide support and resources for those who are currently struggling with or at high risk for developing breast cancer.

Activities featured throughout the month include fundraising events (like Big Pink Volleyball or Pink nights at sporting events), breast cancer survivor celebrations and simply wearing pink to show solidarity in our fight to overcome the disease.

Although I strongly believe in the importance of raising funds for continued research and encouraging those who are currently fighting, there is another important aspect to breast cancer that seems to receive far less attention: preventative actions. What should those at greatest risk (women over the age of 50) be doing to lower their chances of developing breast cancer? What should we as college-age students be doing now to reduce our risk of breast cancer?

Now, I know that breast cancer is a very complicated disease that can be caused by a variety of uncontrollable factors (genetics, environment), so it isn’t possible to guarantee avoiding it. However, we do know a variety of risk factors that increase one’s chances of developing breast cancer. Thus, if we eliminated or reduced these risk factors from our lives, we would expect to see a reduction in the future incidence of the disease. Considering the physical, emotional and financial hardships of fighting to survive breast cancer, it would seem like a logical choice to perform actions that might help avoid it altogether (I’m sure those who have undergone this battle would agree). If fewer people were developing the disease, it would also free up funds for those who have unavoidable risk factors (like mutations to BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes), thus improving their outcomes as well. Ultimately, greater prevention would be a win-win situation for everyone.

So, what are some of these risk factors that you can actively avoid to reduce your chances of developing breast cancer? We could categorize them into two groups: those that are related to women’s hormonal/reproductive health and those that are related to general life-style choices.

When exploring risk factors related to women’s reproductive system and hormones, there are several decisions women must make that may impact their risk for breast cancer. One of these decisions involves whether and how long to breastfeed their children. Several studies have suggested that women who breastfeed their children for a year or more may lower their breast cancer risk. Another decision that may increase risk involves those around birth control methods. As many birth controls (birth control pills, Depo shots, implants, some IUDs) work using hormones, they have been associated with increased cancer risk. A final risk factor is the use of hormone replacement therapy after menopause. Obviously, the difficult decisions that women make around these topics are influenced by a myriad of factors that provide both benefits and risks to their health. What’s important is that they are well informed of each of these factors so that they can make the decision that is best for them. Therefore, although breast cancer risk may not be the deciding factor in these decisions, its impact should still be considered (especially for those with greater hereditary risks).

Other risk factors are more related to general life-style choices. One of these risk factors is related to alcohol consumption. Studies have shown that women who have one alcoholic drink per day increase their risk by 7-10 percent and those who have 2-3 drinks per day have a 20 percent greater risk. Another risk factor for breast cancer is being overweight or obese post-menopause (fat cells continue to release estrogen, increasing the risk of cancer). Low physical activity is another factor that leads to increased breast cancer risk. Even as little as a couple hours per week has shown to be beneficial. Unsurprisingly, avoiding these factors is known to have a variety of health benefits besides simply breast cancer. Yes, unlike the previously discussed risk factors, it’s hard to argue for reasons against avoiding these behaviors. As college students, these lifestyle choices are some of the most important decisions we can make to avoid many poor health outcomes in later years of life. As it is generally easier to develop positive health habits at an early age, it is critical that we begin now in order to minimize our chances of suffering from devastating diseases like breast cancer.

So, as the month progresses, I encourage you to continue to participate in community breast cancer events, raise funds for continued research and resources and demonstrate your love and support for those who are currently battling with breast cancer. However, I also challenge you to take it a step further and think about what lifestyle changes you and your loved ones can make to reduce your chances of ever having to battle it yourself. For although we must continue to win and celebrate the individual battles, it is far more important that we ultimately win the war.