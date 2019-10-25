Halloween takes over Western Illinois University

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

All around the Western Illinois University Campus and the Macomb area, there have been and will continue to be numerous Halloween festivities to enjoy.

This past weekend, Macomb held “Moon Over Macomb” which took place on the Macomb Square on Sunday morning. This included things such as crafts for children, games, horse-drawn carriage rides and even haunted museum tours. Following that event, on Monday, UUB presented their Halloween event as well. This event included a showing of the classic movie Halloweentown, hay rides, snacks and much more. If you missed these amazing events, there are still many to look forward to.

Haunted Housing will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Thompson Hall. The hours will be from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The cost to attend is $5, or $3 with a canned good.

Horn Field Campus is holding their annual Corn Maze and Haunted Trail on Saturday and Sunday of this week. The Corn Maze will run on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and the Haunted Trail will run on Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The cost for these events is both $5.

The Western Illinois University Residence Halls will be holding the yearly Safe Trick or Treat. This year, the event will take place in Corbin-Olson and will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is geared toward children ages two through 12. Safe Trick or Treat creates a fun and safe environment for young children to trick or treat and participate in games.

The Social Dance Club on campus is also hosting a Halloween Dance Party. This dance party will take place on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in Brophy Hall room 235. There will be optional dance lessons, social dancing and candy and drinks. All are welcome to attend and costumes are encouraged.

The Student Development and Success Center at Western Illinois University will be having an event called “Think B4 You Drink” on Oct. 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the grassy area behind Stipes Hall. You can stop by the event and get a cup filled with candy, all while having the opportunity to talk with multiple offices on campus! Some of the offices that will be in attendance are the Office of Public Safety, Western EMS, Women’s Center and the Office of Students Rights, Responsibilities and Retention Initiatives. These offices and many more will be providing information on the effects of alcohol on Western Illinois students.

As the countdown to Halloween continues, there are endless events flooding the Western Illinois University campus and the entire town of Macomb. Don’t be a scaredy-cat, go and participate in a Halloween event this week.