Is there hope for a safer Mexico?

Last Thursday, Cartel violence erupted again in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa. Its reported that a small group of Federal Mexican Police Officers conducted a raid on a suspected arms and drug den in the city of Culiacan. Upon raiding the building, they captured famous cartel leader, Ovidio Guzman Lopez. Ovidio Lopez is the son of El Chapo Guzman and took over the Sinaloa Cartel when his father was arrested and imprisoned in the United States in 2019. Word spread of the raid as soon as it happened. Almost immediately, hundreds of Cartel members surrounded the Federal Police. The authorities, seeing they were outnumbered and outgunned, decided to hand over Ovidio Lopez in exchange for being allowed to leave. The Cartel accepted the deal and allowed them to leave. However, it did not stop there. Fighting with police and national guard units lasted all day. Footage of Culiacan can be seen with blooming clouds of black smoke and machine gun fire. The Cartel brought in rocket launchers, explosives and even 50 caliber machine guns mounted on the backs of trucks. They were able to run out all police and military members that resisted them. The Sinaloa Cartel proved that they were the real force in the region and the Mexican Government has no power there. The weak action of the Mexican Government set a poor precedent that they will cave to violence. This will ensure Cartels will continue to use violence in the future to get their way.

Cartel violence in Mexico has been going on for decades. From 2006-2012. over 3,000 police officers were killed by Cartel members. This is more casualties than the US and Coalition forces lost in Iraq and Afghanistan in that same time period. Last Monday, 14 police officers were killed in one day. It has gotten to a point where some places don’t have a police force. A lot of places only have a police force because the police have agreed to ignore the Cartels’ actions. The Zeta Cartel alone has estimated 10,000 gunman, stretching from Texas to the Mexican-Guatamalan border.

I was able to interview Francisco Javier Gallo of Canton, Il, (50 miles east of Macomb) on the issue. Mr. Gallo is a former Mexico City resident who moved to the US to pursue a career in nursing. I started off by asking him his opinion on the Cartels in Mexico. He responded “Its awful. It’s all a result of corruption in the Mexican Government and there being a large market in the US. The people that do this do it for economic reasons. If they couldn’t make money doing this then they wouldn’t. They will kill their own people if they can make money from it”. I then asked if he felt the Mexican Government was doing enough to stop them. Mr. Gallo said “No, there is not enough enforcement. The Government hides from the Cartels. Nieto (the former president of Mexico) was a puppet. He was a face for a group that was making deals with the cartels. He wasn’t an ally of the Cartels, but he definitely wasn’t their worst enemy. The government has made no positive changes. They just worry about things that don’t matter.” I then asked if he felt the US should do more to get involved in the enforcement of laws in Mexico and other Latin American nations. Mr. Gallo hesitated and then explained “The US sticks its nose into a lot of places it probably shouldn’t. If they can come in to catch cartel members and help Mexico, I would like it. If it is to help Mexicans and not just make a wall on the border.” I followed up with asking if he believed the UN should become involved as it is an issue that involves many nations. Mr. Gallo responded “I don’t think Europeans have any idea on how to solve this. Its a North American thing. However, they stop crime in Europe is their thing, but it won’t be the same for this continent.” My final question was if he believed he will ever see an end to the cartels and mass violence in Mexico. Mr. Gallo responded “Not only in Mexico but everywhere we will always see large criminal groups. Guns… drugs…smuggling will always be because there is a profit. Mexico has cheaper corruption than US. In Mexico its $50, in the US its $5 million. Mexico will always be dangerous. The system is all about money and everyone has a price right?” I thanked Mr. Gallo for his time and for participating in this article. It seems that Mexico and all nations involved will have to make a huge change to see the end of cartels. Is this possible when drug trafficking is a $69 billion industry for the cartels? It seems, sadly, that we are only seeing the beginning of the trouble to come.