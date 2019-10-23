Incoming freshman have big shoes to fill

Close

Every season, teams across the nation get new talent coming onto their teams. Whether it be through incoming freshmen or transfers, every team gets new faces into the locker room that they expect will help them win.

Western Illinois is no different. The Leathernecks have three incoming freshmen, all of whom could have some significant playing time coming their way: Jaeden King, Jack Hallee and Alex Brantley.

King is from Minneapolis, Minn. and played high school ball at Cretin-Derham Hall. While there, King built up a pretty nice resume, helping lead his team to a state championship his junior year and playing alongside current Minnesota Gopher Daniel Oturu. The deadly front and back-court pair managed to win the AAAA Minnesota State Championship in 2017-18. King also finished third in his school’s history for best three point single season percentage with a near 47.3 percent in 2018. King chose Western Illinois because of the “amazing coaching staff.”

Hallee is from Indian Creek, Ill. and played high school ball at Bridgton Academy. Hallee oozes with potential, especially when it comes to scoring. Whether it is outside the arc, penetrating the hoop or even from that charity stripe, this kid can shoot. Look for him to be able to knock down some big shots when it’s asked of him.

Brantley is from Detroit, Mich. and played high school ball at Ford High School. At seven feet, Brantley is able to stand above the rest of his competitors, helping to land him in the top 10 for rebounding in his high school’s history. Brantley is able to seemingly float to the rim and stuff down buckets. He will be huge down low, bringing a physical presence that opposing big men will have to take note of.

It’s not hard to see how these freshmen will come in with some high expectations to live up to. King and Hallee are both sharpshooters, something that that team lacked last season, relying on one, maybe two guys to take big shots. They both help bring some more diversity to that role and they should have opportunities from the get-go. King also helps the Leathernecks out by bringing another dimension with his passing.

Brantley brings in something that the men’s team lost when Brandon Gilbeck graduated: height. Other than junior Kyle Arrington, Brantley gives the team a second player over 6-foot-7. With Brantley’s height and the need for a big man, Brantley is poised to be the future of the Leathernecks down low. However, don’t expect Brantley to start Nov. 5 against Indiana. Arrington should get the start as he has had experience at the college level, but I would think that Brantley has a good shot at starting later on in the season.

If we take a look at how instrumental these freshmen will be in the future, we see only good things. With a fresh new big man in Brantley and good sharpshooters in King and Hallee, these three are going to be playing big minutes for the Leathernecks the next couple of seasons. Since the team still has Kobe Webster for this season and next season, as well as a returning sophomore Zion Young, the team had pieces lined up for the next couple of years at the guard position. But, Hallee and King will still make an impact off the bench. Both of these players have played big roles before and understand that in order to a good team to be great, there needs to be role players who might not always make the flashiest plays, but plays that help to win games. And that’s what all three of these freshmen need to make sure to remember, as it’s often easy to get frustrated with playing time as a freshman. Typically, freshmen going to play college basketball are the top dogs at their high school, but that isn’t the case once they make the jump.

Overall, I’m excited to see these freshmen in action. They will help to fill some of the holes left by graduating and transferring players. All three of them could be key players for Western in the future, as long as they keep their noses down and grind. There is a lot of potential in these kids that often times seems too good to be true. Hopefully, they help Western go dancing this year, but ultimately freshman year in college basketball is about two things: growth and having fun. Let’s hope that happens.