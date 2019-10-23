Incoming freshman shouldn’t be taken lightly

Close

On Thursday, the Western Illinois University women’s basketball team will kick off their 2019-20 season against the Saints of Maryville University at Western Hall. The Leathernecks have a rather small, yet impressive incoming crop of freshmen set to begin their collegiate careers this week. This group includes only three individuals (one redshirt and two true freshmen), but that doesn’t mean that they should be taken lightly.

First on the list is the redshirt freshman Carla Flores Garcia, who will get her first taste of game action this year after sitting out the entire 2018-19 season due to injury. Garcia, however, isn’t your average recruit. Her stomping grounds trace all the way back to Barcelona, Spain, where she was raised and learned how to play the game of basketball. Turning out to be a natural at the sport, she saw plenty of success early in her playing career while attending Mare de deu de la Salut.

The 5-foot-9 guard was first recognized for her abilities while playing club basketball for State of Cataluña, as her squad won the club state championship in 2016-17 one year after finishing as the runner-up. When asked why she chose to attend Western Illinois, of all places, Garcia admitted it really wasn’t a difficult decision for her.

“I’m so far from my house and I was looking for one place where I could feel like home. Coaches, teammates, students and professors made me feel comfortable and a part of a big family,” Garciea said in an interview with athletics. “Also, they are giving me the opportunity of being able to combine studies with my passion of basketball.”

Over the summer of 2019, little did Garcia know, she would be heading back overseas to take on the experience of a lifetime. When her phone rang, it was none other than the Spanish National Team on the other end of the line, asking her to be a part of Spain’s U19 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup team. Garcia immediately accepted the offer after already getting her feet wet in helping her country capture gold at the U16 European Championship years ago.

When asked about Garcia’s selection for the team, Western head coach JD Gravina gushed over his player’s grit and acknowledged that playing overseas would provide great experience for her.

“I’m so proud of Carla for making the Spanish National Team,” Gravina said with athletics. “It’s so impressive coming off an injury and still being able to play at such a high level. The international game is so competitive, this will really help her prepare to be a significant contributor for our team for the next four years!”

Up next on the list is the first of the two true freshmen, 6-foot-1 forward Alissa Dins. A four-year letter in basketball at Loconia High School, the Rosendale, Wisc. native will get her first crack at playing at the next level. The difference between this year and Dins’ previous seasons playing ball, is the fact that she’ll only be focusing on hooping. Being a dual-sport athlete in high school (lettered three years in volleyball as well), Dins will have her first real opportunity to dial in on basketball and really hone her craft.

Through her time at Loconia, Dins stood out amongst her peers, receiving First-Team All-Conference honors after accruing 883 points, 446 rebounds and 263 assists in her career. She even led her team to the school’s record books, paving the way for the women’s basketball program’s first state tournament appearance in Loconia’s history. When asked about her choice to attend Western, she said that she liked the competitive atmosphere that her coaching staff brings to the table.

“I really liked how the coaches were similar to my high school coaches as they have great energy,” Dins said to athletics.

Rounding off the list is freshman forward Kennedy Flanagan, who latched on with the Leathernecks after being recruited out of Canton, Mo. Standing at six feet tall, Flanagan was a year-round standout athlete in heading into college. While attending Highland High School, she managed to letter in both softball and basketball. However, on the court was where she really shined. In her junior season, Flanagan began to tap into her immense potential as she was named Second-Team All-Conference. She turned her game up a notch as a senior, being awarded unanimous First-Team All-Conference honors.

Over her remarkable career, Flanagan posted nearly 1,200 points and 700 rebounds, even breaking her high school’s 30-year-old single-game scoring record in her final season. Maybe most impressively, her hard work in the classroom made her the only player in the state of Missouri to receive both MBCA All-State and Academic All-State in 2018-19. As a model student-athlete, Flanagan hopes her hard work in high school will translate to the collegiate level. As a kid, she followed Western Illinois women’s basketball closely, making it a dream come true of hers to now be suiting up for the Purple and Gold.

While the Lady Leathernecks may not feature a huge incoming freshman class this season, the team unquestionably brought in some high-impact players that should help this program progress for years to come. These individuals should fit in perfectly with coach Gravina’s squad, something they’ll look to prove as soon as the Western tips off this Thursday night.