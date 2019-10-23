Women’s basketball returns after offseason overhaul

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Gallery | 2 Photos GOLEATHERNECKS.COM Kyra Washington shoots a three from the corner.

Close

It may be hard to believe, but as of press time, we are just about 24 hours from tipoff of the 2019-2020 Western Illinois women’s basketball season. It’s always an exciting time, but this year, you’ll see a mixture of old and new on the sidelines.

While the Leathernecks return all but one player (Taylor Higginbotham) from last season, the coaching staff underwent a near full reset, with head coach JD Gravina being the only one still on staff. Gravina feels that can lead to a learning process to some degree, and it even extends beyond the full-time staff.

“I’m the only adult returning from last year. New graduate assistant, new manager, new sports information director, everything is so new.” Gravina said.

The ninth-year head coach cited events like the pre and post-game meals and scouting as ways he sees the need to recollect as to how things were handled with his previous staff.

Dan Chapla is the associate head coach, who joins the team after serving 11 years as the head coach at NAIA Division-I William Woods, a past opponent of the Leathernecks. Kennedy Cattenhead, an assistant, comes with prior coaching experience at Maryville University, but some fans may recognize her from her playing days as a member of the Illinois Fighting Illini, where she was a captain of the Illini for three seasons. Alexa Tovella is an assistant coach that was previously under a similar role for four years at Wisconsin-Platteville, an NCAA Division-III school.

Keri Dodson is currently a student at Western Illinois, pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management. Serving as the graduate assistant coach this year, Dodson carries prior coaching experience at the prep level, leading the freshman women’s team of her alma mater, Belvidere North.

Although replacement isn’t exactly a factor when you only lose one player, it can at least make a small difference with the loss of a quality player in Higginbotham, perhaps one of the greatest overall players in recent program history.

Gravina says that there’s no true way to replace Higginbotham with one player, but rather in bits and pieces.

“I’d say the things she really brought to the table were her shooting, her physicality and her rebounding.” Gravina said.

He then went into mentioning a transfer from St. Louis that will be a big difference maker. That transfer is Evan Zars. A 6-foot-2 sophomore out of Shawnee, Kan., Gravina is confident that Zars will be an important piece to the puzzle that is his Leathernecks team.

“She’ll make up for a lot of that rebounding and even more,” Gravina said. “She’s a little more of a rebounder, someone that can bring some athleticism to our team.”

Zars is certainly a well-rounded player, as Gravina touted her blocking abilities as well.

“She’s a very good shot blocker. She can get up in the air. She’ll help take away a lot of easy baskets.” Gravina said.

What may make the Leathernecks toughest to deal with is that there isn’t exactly one go-to player. Danni Nichols, named Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in The Summit League, will be a player to watch. Kyra Washington, a senior, is the team’s leading three point shooter by both threes made and percentage. Olivia Kaufmann is a senior that was named preseason second team All-Summit League for this season, and was also the Leathernecks’ leading scorer in 18-19 with 16 points per game. That’s just scratching the surface of the potential for further success.

Now, the team’s results a season ago may not be completely positive, including the first sub-.500 record since 2013-2014. But that doesn’t faze the Leathernecks.

Gravina says that he thinks he’s “a little different” compared to most coaches, adding that he attributes it to “the type of kids we have” and how they are “intrinsically motivated.”

“I don’t have to really challenge them with you finished here, you did this. It’s the encouragement, it’s the way we grew as a team last year,” Gravina said.

There will be even more time for growth, and maybe even wins as well, with a competitive non-conference schedule on tap.

What’s sure to be an entertaining slate kicks off with a road trip to Mizzou on Nov. 5, and just about two weeks later, tips off quite possibly the toughest stretch of the season: vs. Indiana State, at Purdue, vs. Bradley, at Drake and after hosting Missouri Baptist, a road trip to Normal and Illinois State. It’s a stretch that has Gravina and company excited.

“This is where we’ve beefed up our schedule,” Gravina said. “Part of it is that some of the teams we traditionally play have gotten better, but we’re pretty much playing the entire top half of the Valley (Missouri Valley Conference) in terms of where they’ve been picked.”

On top of that, The Summit League is at its best with numerous quality opponents, another part of the season that has Gravina ready to go.

“It’s so top-heavy. Both of the South Dakota schools (South Dakota & South Dakota State) are just so good. I could see South Dakota being in the preseason top 25. I think they’ll at least get votes.”

He went on to praise South Dakota State as well, talking about their impressive run to the Sweet 16 a year ago. There’s also Denver and Oral Roberts that could make some noise, to go with the Leathernecks themselves.

Gravina and the team as a whole have the goal set. They want to get into a postseason tournament.

They have a chance to begin working towards that goal step-by-step when they host Maryville University on Thursday for an exhibition game.

Now, the Leathernecks and Saints have only ever played once – that being a 132-21 Leatherneck win back in 1977, a game that still is the record for most Western Illinois points in a game and widest margin of victory. Now, a lot can change in 42 years. Last season, the Saints were 18-10, and they’re believed to be even better this year.

Western Illinois has lost exhibition games in the past. In fact, Gravina did mention an exhibition loss to his alma mater, William Jewell, an NCAA Division-II school, in a season that subsequently resulted in a Summit League Tournament title and first round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

He says that scheduling quality opponents for exhibition games can allow the team to understand the importance of taking on such opponents at such an early stage of the season.

Western Illinois will host the Maryville Saints on Thursday, October 24th, at 5:30 p.m., in the first exhibition game of the 2019-2020 season inside Western Hall.