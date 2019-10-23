TournamentMoonlight and Magnolias hits Browne Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Western Illinois University Department of Theatre and Dance has been working diligently on their next show which will debut tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Horrabin Hall Theatre. The show, Moonlight and Magnolias, offers a humorous show right to the core of a twist on a true story for audience members.

Moonlight and Magnolias will be an adaptation of the original play written by Ron Hutchinson. Western Illinois University Theatre and Dance Professor D.C. Wright is the director of this wonderful adaptation.

The story of Moonlight and Magnolias follows the true story of the Gone with the Wind Director being fired very late into the process of production. From there, producer David O. Selznick has a problem, and he needs to find a new director immediately. In addition to a director that has never seen the film Gone with the Wind, Selznick also pulls in a director from finishing The Wizard of Oz.

Selznick decides to lock himself and the other two new directors in the office for five days so that they can finish this movie script. As work begins, tempers flare and the claws come out.

This production takes a humorous spin on the production of one of the most well-known and loved films in history.

The performances of this show will take place at the Horrabin Hall Theatre and take place Oct. 23 to the 27 Performances on Wednesday through Saturday will take place at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday Matinee will take place at 2 p.m. Admission to the show is free with a Western student identification, or $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and youth. For tickets, please visit or call the box office.