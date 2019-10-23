UUB travels to NACA

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University Union Board at Western Illinois University will be traveling to Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, Ky. for National Association of Campus Activities Mid America Conference Oct. 24-27.

“The National Association for Campus Activities, NACA, is the recognized leader in higher education providing knowledge, ideas and resources for campus life,” naca.org says. “We provide our members with programs and events focusing on student and professional leadership development, program planning, concert management, diversity and more. Our school and associate members also have access to one of the largest campus activities networking and talent buying resources in the country.”

UUB is sending a delegation consisting of Justin Brown, Rachel Greene, Juan Cabrera, Colton Markey, Raven Little, Tiara Herriot, Jasmine Williams, Gretchen Maier and Courtney Brown.

The group is attending the conference in efforts to educate their members and gain experience and fun ideas to implement back on campus.

“I’m excited to bring this new delegation and give them the opportunity to both grow professionally within our organization and develop leadership skills that they’ll use for a lifetime,” Justin Brown, UUB President said. “This will be my third year attending the conference; however, it’s my second year on the Conference Planning Committee which gives a unique perspective at all the amazing things each delegation brings to the table.”

At the event, Justin and Greene will be giving an educational session on balancing being a student and a student leader on college campuses.

“We’re excited to have the chance to relate back to the students in attendance and show them positive ways that you can manage both,” Justin said. “It’s often hard to find that balance, but I’m excited to give this educational to a group of aspiring student leaders who might have experienced similar hardships that I have, and show them ways to overcome that.”

Justin serves as the Foundation Fundraiser Coordinator, which is the lead fundraising agent for the conference. He works collaboratively with the National Organizations Fundraising department to provide scholarships for members of NACA. He has worked to implement a silent auction at the event consisting of baskets donated by members of the NACA community, imposing Penny Wars between undergrads, profession staff, advisors and associate members, selling “make your own buttons” and serving warrants to the ‘Dungeon” through donations.

“We hope to successfully continue to provide grants to students through these fundraising initiatives,” Justin said. “It’s important to support those involved in NACA because our main goal is to help develop our members both educationally and in their careers.”