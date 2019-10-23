Sigma serve children through Dodgeball Tournament

The women of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority will be hosting their annual Dodgeball Tournament on Nov. 13 in the Horrabin Hall gymnasium from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All students, whether involved with Fraternity or Sorority Life or not, are highly encouraged to come out and support the Tri Sigma’s national philanthropy, March of Dimes. The cost to participate is $30 per team, with a maximum of six players per team. Organizations can register more than one team which can increase their chances of winning the competitive, yet fun event.

“This philanthropy event is an opportunity for the community to come together to ‘dodge prematurity’,” Rachel Greene, Sigma Sigma Sigma member said. “Along with the dodgeball tournament, there will also be raffles and prizes for the groups with the highest attendance. While it may just seem like a sporting event, this event means so much more. By attending, people get to enjoy a fun competition and get to give back to those in need.”

The March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization that works to improve and leads the fight for the health of all mothers and babies. It is believed that every baby deserves the best possible start in life; however, not all babies get one, and that is what they are working towards changing.

“Back in 2016, Tri Sigma paired with the March of Dimes and ever since then we have been supporting their cause,” Hannah Halcomb, Sigma Sigma Sigma Philanthropy chair said. “We live by ‘Sigmas Serves Children’ every day. March of Dimes is so important because one in 10 babies are born before the 37-week mark. Prematurity is the number one cause of death of babies in the U.S. Tri Sigma gives us the opportunity to give back and help with research, care and education on prematurity. Not only has prematurity affected my family but many of my sisters as well. It’s so personal to many of us, which motivates us even more to give back. Our dodgeball tournament is a fun way to raise money to give back to the organization that helps so many babies and their mothers around the U.S., to give them a fighting chance.”

“For 80 years, March of Dimes has helped millions of babies survive and thrive,” marchofdimes.org reads. “Now we’re building on that legacy to level the playing field for all moms and babies, no matter their age, socio-economic background or demographics.”