Women’s soccer lose back to back Summit League matches

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gallery | 2 Photos Becca Langys/ Photo Editor Amy Andrews sprints up field.

Close

FARGO, N.D. – After winning four-straight games to start the month of October, the Western Illinois University women’s soccer team (6-9-1) have now lost four straight. Western played in two Summit League matchups over the weekend. They played the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits on Friday and fell by a score of 1-0. They wrapped up the two-game road trip yesterday with a 2-1 loss to the North Dakota State University Bison.

In the game against SDSU, Western was outshot 16-11 (7-6 SOG). The main stat line though was, once again, corner kicks. The Jackrabbits had nine to Western’s three. After losing to North Dakota University 1-0 off of a fluke corner kick goal back on Oct. 13, the Leathernecks, once again, lost because of a set piece. This time the ball was whipped in from the corner and headed in by the SDSU forward.

Western did everything they could, but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net, leading to the 1-0 loss. Sophomore defender Zoe Clarke led the team with three shots, followed by forwards Amy Andrews and Emily Bollman with two.

Although it was a 2-1 loss to the Bison, the game was much more even. The teams were tied with 16 shots a piece and tied with seven shots on goal. Western took the lead in the 30th minute with the sixth goal of the season from Andrews and Western took that 1-0 lead into the locker room.

The second half didn’t fair too well for the Leathernecks. It took only two minutes for NDSU to tie the game in the second half. Sixteen minutes later NDSU took the lead and that’s how the game finished, 2-1.

The Leathernecks didn’t go without their chances though. Late in the second half Clarke had a free kick opportunity right outside the 18-yard box. The ball was heading for the bottom right corner of the net but the NDSU goalkeeper made a diving save to maintain the lead.

After the disappointing weekend, Western only has two regular season games left on their schedule, one at home and one away. The Leathernecks will play their last home match this Sunday, while their final regular season match of the year is up in Vermillion, S.D. when Western visits the Coyotes of South Dakota University.

The last home game of the season means it’s Senior Day. Western will be saying goodbye to six Leathernecks and for those six, it will be the last time they play on John Mackenzie Alumni Field in front of their home fans. Kick off for that match against ORU is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Twitter: @bradjp08