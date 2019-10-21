Stop exploring outerspace

Space, the Final Frontier. As the human race evolves, space will always be ahead in both a literal and figurative sense. Space is literally expanding as time goes on and since time has no plans on stopping, space will not stop either.

Since we are the most intelligent and dominant species on our planet, we control what happens to our planet and any thing else in our reach. With that notion, as a species, we continue to decimate the planet we currently live on.

Now, this is no debate on climate change, but a question of what is more important. The sustainability of our current planet or the cultivation, exploration and conquering on another planet. I believe that with the type of resources and planning that would be required for our species to conquer and settle a new planet, it makes more sense to stay at home.

Space exploration is not only dangerous, but risky, and if something does not work out the way we planned, help is too far away. The reason for this is because space is continually expanding,meaning that the distance of potential sustainable planets are only getting farther away.

If these exo-planets get farther, astronauts and future space pioneers must go farther and unlike on Earth, we have no infrastructure in space. No pit stops and no sign of intelligent life that even remotely resembles us. On Earth, we have all of these things, which is why it is the safest and most logical answer.

Imagine traveling down to Macomb, whether it be on the train or your own transportation, and something breaks down or malfunctions. This is not unlikely because technology malfunctions for many different reasons. Would you call emergency responders, a friend or a family member? All of these options are valid and reasonable.

More importantly all of those options will get you help in some way or another while in space none of those options are available. Except maybe the emergency responders, but they are at least a day away assuming you explored as close as the moon.

So, assuming we do decide to fix and/or improve our planet, what things can we do to improve it? One way is to quite literally clean it up. Whether that comes in the form of the waste we have in categories like food, technology, water and resources or it means cleaning up crime. The amount of physical and political problems on Earth are already piling up on us.

Whenever people talk about going to space it always seems nice and exciting and that’s because it is new and vast and extremely different than what we are used to. The problem is that space is not a theme park and should not be treated as some one way ticket to salvation.

Space is the biggest opponent the human race will ever face and we should figure out how to deal with the one on earth before delegating our time on something else.