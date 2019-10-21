An anime like “The Guild”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I just happened to discover an interesting anime on Friday through a Facebook page advertisement of anime DVDs. The show is called Netoge no Yome wa Onnanoko ja Nai to Omotta, which translates to “And you thought there is never a girl online?”

I’ve only seen the first episode so far, but it was the description that made me look into it.

“Ako Tamaki has everything she could ever want: a wonderful husband, a cute outfit and a guild filled with great friends. The problem? It’s not reality. It’s all in the online world of LA aka Legendary Age! And when her guild meets in real life, her inability to discern between the real and online world becomes a problem. Can she trade magic spells for social skills, or will she forever be an IRL noob,” reads the DVD preview.

It kind of reminds me of the show The Guild, a web series that went through six seasons, starring and created by Felicia Day. Unlike that show where everyone has social problems and meet each other for the first time, not everybody in the series, as of episode one, have a lot of social problems outside of Ako. In fact, one of the characters in real life is Student Council President at her school.

It’s a pretty funny show ,especially since the main character Hideki “Rusian” Nishimura, who is Ako’s in-game husband finds out that the three other players he’s playing with, Ako and two male characters are all three girls and they go to the same high school. Hideki is an otaku, someone who is a fan of anime, and gets made fun of a bit in a humorous way, especially by Akane Segawa who is revealed to be one of his in-game guild mates.

Just from episode one, I’m enjoying the “nerd” tropes and the episode actually split between real life and in-game, which made it look like Dungeons and Dragons. I also always enjoy series where a true group of friends does something together on almost a daily basis, something I dream of having someday.

It’s a short series with only 12 episodes but it is based on a couple Manga series so there is even more to check out. I will warn everybody, though nothing has happened yet, there has been a fair bit of fan service.

It’s an action, slice of life, romantic comedy and the first episode was very entertaining. I can only guess what is going to happen. I think that after a few episodes, the group will become good friends in real life but the journey to that point looks like it’s going to be fun.