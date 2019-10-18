Who are the drivers in your life?

Being a young adult in college, it’s hard not knowing what is going to happen next in your life. When you look at a lot of college students, I feel like they would tell you that this is the most stressful time of their lives.

Everyone wants to succeed in life and having that goal going into college can cause stress. The slightest inconvenience as a college student will throw off your entire week. We want go as planned and everything to stay on schedule.

College is not easy, but I feel like when things get tough, I was told to always look at these things that we call our drivers. Drivers are people who motivate us to keep going and never quit. When it comes to me, I would say my drivers are my family, my close friends and myself. The first two are common, but when you look at the idea of yourself being a driver, I feel like it’s all about self-motivation. I think we as people should want to take pride in everything we do. We should want to do great and be the best person we can be at whatever the task may be. Whether it’s a job, a sporting event or even the simple things in life, we should want to succeed and be great at it.

Also, when you sit there and think of people who drive you and push you to be great, they should be the people that have been there for you forever. They should be people that you just can’t live without and you would feel like a piece of you was missing if they weren’t there. A driver shouldn’t be temporary pleasure or something that only brings you joy sometimes. A driver should be a person who you just can’t let down.

Throughout life, there are going to be so many tasks that we even think would be challenges. When times get tough and you feel like giving up or wanting to quit, you should think about all the people that believe in you and want to see you succeed. I am a believer in faith and I feel that God wouldn’t put people through tough and challenging obstacles if he knew they would not be able to get through it.

All in all, I feel like people should have the self-pride to want to do great and succeed at whatever it is they are trying to do. However, if you ever have self doubt, you have people to help you and people to lean on.