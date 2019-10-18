The Center for performing arts should move to the top of the priority list

As some may recall, funds were allocated towards a performing arts center back in 2011, but it never made it to materialization thanks to a number of things, including the state budget impasse under Ex-Governor Rauner.

According to Tri-States Public Radio, it was signed off in the Spring of 2018, but once again, it fell through. Even after a petition was circulated, it still has not been enough to make Western a priority to the state. It is obvious things are looking up for Macomb with some changes amongst university personnel and new efforts across campus. That said, this is a big step needed in Macomb to improve student life, access to entertainment to the community and room for economic growth and opportunity throughout Macomb.

As a student who has spent countless hours in Browne Hall, it is really disappointing to see where we stand in the line of priority. Despite the large number of students we have that make the Dean’s List, contribute to various campus organizations, perform for various university events and make up a good portion of Honors College it does not seem like enough to prove our worth. As a student worker, I saw something as simple as a request for a wall that needed painting and it took two years for that to go through. In a small office. Likewise, Browne Hall is dangerous to students’ instruments and their safety— a hole in the ceiling was the result of a huge leak that almost killed about five upright basses. We’ve lost two practice rooms to additional leakage— that’s the only space where some students can practice due to living in the residence halls, for example. The building is old, falling apart and more of an issue than many think. We deserve better.

Creating a performing arts center would allow the university to book great acts that would not only bring more opportunity to the surrounding community, but also continue to bring the world to our part of rural Illinois. Better facilities will allow for better spaces for students to practice, community members to use and spark more interest in prospective students. The Grand Ballroom only allows for so much space and isn’t particularly friendly to the masses in terms of temperature. Ticket sales from events will bring more money to the department and university. Campus organizations will have opportunities to expand their events. Professors could present special lectures in there. We need administration to continue to push for the funds from Springfield.

As said before, the university can only go up from here and the building of this center would only be a step in the right direction.