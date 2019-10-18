Does society label the Joker as a villain?

The movie Joker is out and it is making a buzz in the media, creating a great way to debate the morality of man itself. The Joker is clearly the villain, but is it his own fault, or society’s?

In the Joker’s origin story, we get a glimpse inside this version of Arthur Fleck that is brought onto screen. Joaquin Phoenix brings a different version of the Joker compared to his famous predecessor, Heath Ledger. Their core differences are that we now know what made a man a monster, but does it even matter in the grand scale of things?

In the film, we see a man in his forties that is completely out of touch with the world at large. He’s depressed, helpless and completely trapped in a prison of his own making. Fleck does not know how to behave in society and is punished for it. It is not completely his fault for being the way that he is. It’s brought to the audience’s attention that what is inside of Fleck makes him who he is, excluding environmental factors that shape how an individual is raised in society.

His mother is a narcissist who left him alone with her abusive boyfriends. He never had a stable father figure or a good authority or moral system to look up to when he was developing, and that led him astray in life. It is the job of the community to raise the children and in his world, they failed at their job.

Though, it is not the sole responsibility of a community to help out every individual all the time. Coming into adulthood, a person should be able to learn how to cope with who they are as an individual and make a choice deciding what kind of person they want to be. Fleck did not make the choice and was left in a perpetual state of disillusionment, thinking that being a loner and weirdo was all he was and all he could ever be, but he was wrong.

Once he stopped repressing who he was, the Joker was born. The passage, “If you bring forth what is within you, what you bring forth will save you. If you do not bring forth what is within you, what you do not bring forth will destroy you” from the Gospel of Thomas rings true for Fleck. He did not bring forth who he was or could be into society and it was eating him alive as shown from his out-of-touch take on reality and society. Once he killed a man and enjoyed it, what was inside of him was brought forth and saved him from his desolate disposition in life, creating a monster for many others. Once he took hold of his own agency, the Joker was formed.

It was his own fault and society at large that made him a villain, but only his own actions that made him the Joker.