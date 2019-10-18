Haunted House of Payne scares for the last year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gallery | 2 Photos Sara Remar/ Assistant Photo Editor The Payne family decorates their Good Hope home, preparing for their annual Haunted House of Payne.

Sara and Brad Payne of the Western Illinois University family will be retiring their annual “Haunted House of Payne” following this year’s Halloween.

The Haunted House will be opening up for the season starting this Saturday and will be open the following Sunday, Oct. 20; Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27 and Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30-31 each of those nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Haunted House is hosted in the Payne’s four car garage.

The Leatherneck family opened the doors of their Haunted House 10 years ago; however, this is the last year the public will be able to experience the unique haunting experience in Good Hope, Ill.

For the last 10 years, the family has enhanced and changed around the event each year to keep the guest wondering and their friends coming. The entire Payne family gets involved to put on the event and they are extremely grateful for the support that the Western and Macomb area community have shown them the last decade.

“Prepare to be scared,” the Haunted House poster reads. “Halloween sounds, lights and special effects create a fun, spooky ‘family-friendly’ experience!”

The family-friendly haunted house is located at 410 N. Union St., Good Hope, Ill. From U.S. Route 67, travel two blocks east from the Good Hope BP gas station on East Vine Street, turn left and travel two blocks north to get to the Payne’s residence.

Admission to the House of Payne is free, but the family accepts donations of food or cash to be given to the Loaves & Fishes, Etc. in Macomb. Last year, the Payne’s were able to donate over 600 food items and $400 in cash donations to the food pantry. Over the past 10 years, the attraction has resulted in the donation of thousands of pounds of food to the pantry.

“We love that you love what we do,” Sara Payne posted on the event’s official Facebook page.

