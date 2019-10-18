Students prepare for Make A Difference Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University’s Western All Volunteer Effort, better known as WAVE, is hosting Make A Difference Day, a national day of service on Saturday, Oct. 26.

This year, volunteers will be serving with various organizations across the Macomb community including The Macomb Art Center, YMCA, Wesley Village, Stuff the Bus and Macomb Community Garden. The event will kick off in the University Union Lamoine Room at 9 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. The day is dedicated to giving back to the community and creating change in the surrounding areas.

Students are highly encouraged to attend and sign up using the link https://orgsync.com/138053/forms/371576.

“I think it is important for students to participate in this event because it is giving back to the town/community that we call home,” Taylor Egerton, a graduate assistant in the Office of Student Activities said. “It is a great opportunity to connect with different students from campus as well as form relationships with some organizations in Macomb.”

Make A Difference Day participants will be provided transportation to each volunteer site and a light breakfast and lunch for all participants. Sign up will close on Wednesday so students are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

“My favorite aspect of the event is when the students get back to campus and we take time to reflect on the impact they have made in the community and how they can grow from their experience while they are at WIU and beyond,” Egerton said.

Students and organizations can sign up to participate in groups up to 10. However, it should be noted that there is no guarantee that student groups will get assigned to the same site.

“My advice to someone who is on the fence about participating is this is a great opportunity to truly make a difference in Macomb, it is only a couple hours of volunteering and then we spend time together talking about our day and enjoying delicious food,” Egerton said. “As well as, if they are worried about not volunteering with friends, there is an option on the registration form that they can choose whom they want to volunteer with and I will do my very best to place them at the same sites as their friends. The registration link can be found on the front page of PurplePost, or if you search WAVE it will be the first thing on their homepage.”

Any questions about MADD can be directed to Egerton at tr-egerton@wiu.edu or 309-298-3232.