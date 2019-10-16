Should college athletes get paid?

I am a firm believer that athletes should get paid. When you look at the amount of money they bring into a university, I feel as if they should get some type of compensation. Most people would say that athletes get free tuition in exchange for their services. However, they don’t know the amount of time that is dedicated to the sport, as well as the amount of stress that is put on their bodies.

Athletes are not able to get jobs due to the fact that they are doing things for their sport year around. Since they are not able to get jobs, most athletes go hungry and don’t have much money to eat. They are expected to everything do a regular student would do, and even more. Another reason why they should get paid is the amount of revenue that the sports teams bring into the school. I feel as if they should get a small percentage of that money. Next, athletes should also be able to profit off of their name and likeness. I feel like if an athlete is good, they should be able to sell autographs and even their jersey number.

They should be able to receive the same benefits of a professional athlete due to the fact that they do pretty much the same thing. Also, when you look at sports games, they, to this day, use colleges in the games and the numbers of real players. Why wouldn’t they be able to profit from that? Athletes, I feel, also bring students to the schools. Students love to go to football and basketball games of teams that are good and when you look at schools like Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State, you notice that the students go there simply to be a part of the family. The more students that go to the games, the more money the schools bring in. I feel like this comes back to the fact that students should be able to benefit and profit from that because they are the ones that generate the money.

They are the reasons why the atmosphere is the way it is. If there weren’t any sporting events, there would be less money for the schools to fund other things around the campus. It would be a domino effect in the sense that everything feeds off of how good the sports teams and student sections are at the games. All in all, athletes should be paid.