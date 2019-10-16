Domestic violence awareness month

October is here again, Leathernecks. That means exams, carving pumpkins and spooky decorations on every block. There is one part of October that not many people are aware of. October is also the month in which we spread awareness of domestic violence in our community. This is an uncomfortable topic for a lot of people, but there’s too much on the line to shy away from it. Knowing what domestic violence is, the warning signs and what resources are available can make a difference in your own or the life of someone you know.

I was able to contact Sara Sefried, an experienced professional on domestic violence in central Illinois. She has been a director at the Center for Prevention of Abuse for 15 years. Sara provided me with many resources and tips to share with the men and women of WIU. The information and statistics she shared with me were shocking and eye opening to a student that had never given much thought to the issue. The statistics speak for themselves. One in three women and one in four men have been victims of domestic violence in their lifetime. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports 20 people are abused every minute, which adds up to 10 million individuals every year. Last year, more than 50,000 individuals in the state of Illinois received services for domestic violence – from case management to safe shelters. These individuals spoke up and came forward for assistance, and some of them are from right here in our community.

We know that on average, a person leaves as abusive situation eight times before they leave for good. Nearly half (43 percent) of dating college women report experiencing violent and abusive dating behaviors. College students are not equipped to deal with dating abuse – 57 percent say it is difficult to identify and 58 percent say they don’t know how to help someone who’s experiencing it. One in three (36 percent) dating college students has given a dating partner their computer, online access, email or social network passwords and these students are more likely to experience digital dating abuse. One in six (16 percent) college women has been sexually abused in a dating relationship. These statistics can be hard to comprehend when you’re just trying to get good grades and scrape enough money together for gas and food. These do show that domestic violence is a real issue on college campuses.

Just because you don’t see it happening in front of you does not mean its not going on as it can be very difficult to spot it. It isn’t always as obvious as physical violence from a boy onto a girl. It can be mental abuse or even online abuse. It doesn’t matter the race or sexual orientation, any person can experience domestic violence, which is part of why it can be so frightening.

So how can we prevent it? The most important part is speaking up. Seeking the resources around you and separating from the abusive person is the best way to get out of an abusive relationship. So why don’t all victims do that? It’s also much more complicated than that for many victims. Many feel that their love for that person is worth more than the abuse. Some believe they can change their abusive partner. This almost never works and can put yourself or your friend in harm’s way. If you or someone you know believes they are experiencing domestic violence, there is help out there. There are resources made for you. I’ve listed the domestic violence hotline numbers at the end of this article.

Sara Sefried and many other professionals are here to help you. If you are unsure if your relationship is abusive or harming you, I recommend reading and filling out the checklist on loveisrespect.org. October is a month of scary movies and haunted houses, but sometimes the real monsters are a lot closer than you would ever think.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE: 1-800-799- SAFE

ILLINOIS DV HOTLINE: 877-863- 6338

MACOMB AREA :WESTERN ILLINOIS REGIONAL COUNCIL: http://wirpc.org/ 309-837-5555