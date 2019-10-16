Students begin awareness for the 30th Take Back the Night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Oct. 24, Western Illinois University and the City of Macomb will honor the day as the 30th annual Take Back the Night event. The event is held by the Women’s Center in efforts to increase awareness of and to seek an end to sexual assault, dating and domestic violence, stalking and other forms of sexual and power-based interpersonal violence.

Take Back the Night is also designed to remember and honor victims and survivors. The event empowers survivors in the healing process and inspires responsibility in all of us to put an end to the abuse. The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on the front steps of Sherman Hall.

The event opens up with a resource fair put on by the University Counseling Center and the Western Illinois Regional Council- Community Action Agency. There will then be a march from the Sherman steps to Chandler Park starting at 7 p.m. If people need accommodations to attend the rally, they are highly encouraged to reach out to the Women’s Center to set up van rides. Everyone is invited to attend this powerful and unique event highlighting a topic that is too often left in the shadows.

The theme of this year’s Take Back the Night event is “Your Voice has Power, Say it Louder.” Students who wish to share their stories are asked to attend a confidential check in on Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Women’s Center Lounge, which is located in the Multicultural Center. At last year’s event, students shared stories through poems, songs and anecdotes.

On Oct. 14, the Take Back the Night Proclamation was signed at 4 p.m. in the Multicultural Center. Students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to come and support those who have been affected and show that, as a community, we are here to make a change.