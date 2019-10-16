Dance Marathon holds McDonald’s fundraiser

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University Dance Marathon hosted another event to actively involve the community and fundraise for their cause at McDonald’s last night.

Dance Marathon raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and supports families and those affected by holding events throughout the year to ensure that they flip their goal of $175,000. So far this semester, Dance Marathon has hosted their annual Color Run and now a McDonald’s Night fundraiser.

At the McDonald’s Night fundraiser, students involved in DM Leadership, Executive Board and Morale will be responsible for taking orders, preparing orders and giving them to the customers. This not only gives the participants the opportunity to get more involved within the community, but it gives the community the opportunity to learn more about the cause and gives them the chance to contribute.

“I like McDonalds night because it gives me the chance to interact with the community on a more personal level, something I would not be able to do on a more daily basis,” Tate Dowell, Co-Director of Morale said. “McDonald’s Night is a great night that brings the university and community together for a great cause.”

Participants will also be canning around McDonald’s during the event for change to donate towards the cause. Dowell said that a small amount of change can change the world and change these kids’ lives and he highly encourages people in attendance to give what they can.

“McDonald’s Night is important to Dance Marathon because as an organization, we are able to do two Mcdonald’s nights a year, one in the spring and one in the fall,” Mary Leamon, Vice President of Communication for Dance Marathon said. “That money goes towards our overall goal, but more importantly, it goes to helping the children in these Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and who doesn’t love nuggets for kids.”