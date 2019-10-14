A wild upset shakes up top 10

Another week of college football has come and gone, and we got one week closer to the CFP. There were some major games this week; some with expected winners and some with some surprising results. Let’s start with the not so surprising games.

Iowa took on Penn State this week in Iowa City. It seems that I have put a curse on this Iowa team after talking about how they had a good chance with Nate Stanley leading the offense. Since then, the team has only managed to put up a measly 15 points and have lost two games in the process. This game against Penn State would have given them a much needed bounce-back win after losing to Michigan. However, the team hasn’t been able to get much going offensively. This second loss puts Iowa firmly out of the CFP. Penn State won 17-12.

Penn State remains undefeated and has a relatively easy schedule remaining. With the exception of Ohio State, this Penn State team should be able to win the remaining games. This gives them a good shot at potentially making the CFP, as long as they beat Ohio State and win the conference. Outside of those two things happening, Penn State doesn’t have a chance at the CFP.

Another game this week was Florida versus LSU. This was a major game that saw two top 10 ranked SEC opponents pit it out against one another down in Baton Rouge. Florida came into the game fresh off of a major game against Auburn and was looking for another victory to cement their validity against SEC opponents this year. LSU, on the other hand, was coming off of a victory against an unranked Utah State.

The game saw Florida and LSU go back and forth with the game even after a half. The third quarter saw LSU break away a little, ending up with a touchdown. The fourth quarter was the quarter that sealed the game for the Tigers. They punched in another touchdown, gaining a two touchdown lead. The Gators weren’t able to score in the second half, save for a lone touchdown. LSU won 42-28.

With this win, the Tigers have vaulted themselves up into the upper echelon of college football this season. In the latest ESPN power rankings, they’ve taken over the no. 1 spot. They beat Texas in week two and now have beaten Florida. They are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the SEC right alongside Alabama, who they play in week 10. While they still have some work to do, LSU has solidified themselves in the CFP. There is no doubt in my mind that they are the best team in the SEC. Alabama better watch out.

It’s a shame that Florida lost. After having come off a major victory last week, they had a good shot at winning and staying in CFP talks. However, after losing to LSU, their chances are almost nothing. With the way the CFP works, in order for a team to make it, they need to go undefeated and win their conference. Florida may still have a chance of winning the conference since they are in the easier side of the conference, but the undefeated part of that requirement went out the door. Florida’s only chance at making the CFP now is to win the conference and hope that all other SEC schools have two losses.

Let’s finish with the most surprising college football game of the season. South Carolina and Georgia. The Gamecocks came into the game with a losing record of 2-3. Georgia, on the other hand, was ranked number three in the nation and was undefeated. They were expected to make the CFP no problem, and were only supposed to be concerned with their games remaining against Auburn, Florida, and Texas A&M. However, the Gamecocks gave the Bulldogs a surprising fight.

South Carolina led the entire game heading into the fourth quarter. Georgia needed a touchdown to force overtime. It came off of a touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Demetris Robertson. The first overtime saw nothing happen offensively from either team, forcing another overtime. In the second overtime, the Gamecocks were the first to score, converting a 24-yard field goal. Georgia had an opportunity to match South Carolina, but in the end couldn’t. South Carolina won 20-17.

For the Gamecocks, it was truly a miracle. Coming into the game, nobody picked them to win, probably not even themselves. However, after playing hard, they managed to pull it out. At this point South Carolina probably doesn’t have much more going for them. Right now, they are just trying to make a bowl game. This win will certainly help them.

For Georgia, this game was a nightmare. This was a game that they not only needed to win, but should have. This loss knocks them out of the CFP talks and they don’t really have a shot at making it back in, unless they win their division and end up beating Alabama or LSU in the SEC Championship game.

This weekend shed some more light on the CFP race. LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State still remain at the top, with Georgia and everyone else following behind. As we get deeper into conference play, we will see just exactly who will make the CFP and who won’t.