Bears looking to improve on offense after their bye week

It’s been a season full of ups and downs thus far for the Chicago Bears. Coming into the season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Monsters of the Midway currently sit at 3-2 near the bottom of a tight NFC North race. In their latest game, the team was upset in what looked like a shoo-in victory beforehand against an inadequate Oakland Raiders squad in London.

The game that was supposed to be Superstar Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack’s “revenge game” and was anything but. While the former Defensive Player of the Year didn’t play poorly (three tackles, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery), this game against his ex-team marked the first time this season in which he failed to record a sack or forced fumble. The team’s performance was far from Mack’s fault, as the entire line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball was dominated by the Raiders throughout the game.

Although the Bears gave their best comeback effort in the second half, a worn-down defense (Raiders’ time-of-possession was almost 20 minutes in the first half) was unable to stop Oakland’s offensive attack in crunch-time, ultimately dropping the contest 21-24. Something that may have made this loss sting just a tad more – Raiders’ running-back Josh Jacobs, who was drafted with Chicago’s first-round pick given up in the Mack trade, trampled his way to 143 total yards and two touchdowns in their defeat.

This past Sunday was Chicago’s bye week, meaning the team will have received nearly two weeks of preparation for their next go-around against the Saints. Beating New Orleans won’t be an easy task, as the Saints have only lost one game up to this point even in the absence of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. This game marks just one of many tough matchups the Bears will have to endure over a grueling second-half schedule; one that includes the Eagles, Rams, Cowboys and Chiefs, just to name a few.

With that being said, Chicago must show improvement coming out of the bye if they still aim at being a true contender this season in what appears to be a wide-open NFC race. This all begins with their offense, which has been at the core of their struggles up to this point. Fans have yet to see this unit take the next step into “version 202,” something that was promised by head coach Matt Nagy, now in his second season at the helm, heading in to the 2019 campaign.

After making noticeable strides last season, they’ve shockingly regressed, averaging an anemic 266 offensive yards per game (third-worst in the NFL). A team whose bread-and-butter in 2018 was their ability to move the chains on the ground, the Bears have mustered only 80.6 rushing yards per game this year. This is especially surprising considering the addition of rookie ball-carrier David Montgomery this offseason, a player who holds the NCAA’s record for most forced missed tackles in a season. Through five games, the elusive back has managed just 3.3 yards per attempt.

When looking at the root of these problems, an underachieving offense line has been thrust under the spotlight. This unit was one of the most stout in football last season, being graded by Pro Football Focus as the 12th-best in the league. 2019 has been quite a different story. Veteran Pro-Bowl guard Kyle Long has failed to make a positive impact, suggesting his health is becoming a real issue. In addition, both interior linemen Cody Whitehair and second-year Iowa alum James Daniels have struggled after Nagy questionably flip-flopped them this offseason at the center and guard positions. Both played well in their prior roles, as Whitehair was even awarded Pro-Bowl honors last year. As the quarterback’s blind-side protector, Charles Leno Jr. leads the NFL in penalties, accruing eight of them early on. This simply cannot continue.

It hasn’t exactly been smooth-sailing for the O-line in pass-protection, either. While they’ve fared better in this department than in the run-game, their 6.5 percent adjusted sack rate places just 16th in the league, as mentioned by Football Outsiders. This is a step back from 2018, when they allowed a slightly-better 6.0 percent mark.

Much of the criticism for the offense’s performance to date has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but it’s tough for a young signal-caller to get in a rhythm when he’s got opposing pass-rushers continuously breathing down his neck. He’s not entirely faultless, but assuming the O-line can begin to improve, the rest of the offense should follow in their tracks. It’s a well-known tale that football games are won and lost in the trenches, and the Bears’ recent play up-front has helped further drive that narrative.

Luckily, the Navy and Orange still boast one of the NFL’s most-dominant defenses. Although they were somewhat exposed in London, their 13.8 points per game allowed ranks second-best in the league behind only the Patriots. Like in 2018, this unit has proven to have a knack for taking the ball away, forcing 10 turnovers through five games. No Vic Fangio, no problem. While new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has added his own twist to things, regression doesn’t seem to be in this defense’s vocabulary.

Sure, a loss to the Raiders is disappointing when the team could’ve strolled into the bye week at 4-1, but 3-2 at this point of the season is far from worst-case scenario. Teams play 16 regular-season games for a reason, suggesting there’s plenty of time for Chicago to right the ship. Perhaps the bye week can prove to be a blessing in disguise and allow this team to really tighten the screws. On a positive note, their elite defense should be able to keep them in each and every game, and it appears they finally have a kicker they can depend on in Eddy Pineiro. Don’t count out these 2019 Bears just yet.