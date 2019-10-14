Women’s soccer drops match to NDU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University women’s soccer team (6-7-1) came up short against the North Dakota University Fighting Hawks (9-4-1). NDU edged out Western at home 1-0. The Leathernecks are now 2-2 in The Summit League and have lost back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Western outshot the Hawks 15-10 overall, but NDU was better on target, outshooting Western 4-2 SOG. The stat of the day wouldn’t be shots on goal, rather corner kicks. North Dakota had seven to Western’s four and one of those kicks was the difference maker.

In the 24th minute, Megan Wright had a corner kick and whether she meant it or not, she put a curving ball in the top left corner of the net to give her side the 1-0 lead.

Head coach Eric Johnson was happy with his teams’ play, but not very pleased with the result.

“Tough loss, especially since we were really good on the day,” Johnson said. “The goal against us was one that doesn’t happen often and just unlucky for us. We need to be better with our final pass in the remainder of the schedule.”

Sophomore forward Amy Andrews and junior midfielder Jenna Lundgren led the way offensively for Western with three shots each. Natalie Sielaff and Bridget Schuler each had two on the day as well.

Senior goalkeeper Ines Palmiero Herrera did everything she could to keep her team in the game as always, making three saves on the day. Palmiero Herrera has made 66 saves on the season, which is good for second in The Summit League. She also records a .795 save percentage and has been in net for 1,272 minutes this year.

The Leathernecks will be back on the road this Friday against the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State University and on Sunday to the North Dakota State University Bison.

Western and SDSU have played each other four times. The Leathernecks are winless in the all-time series and lost to the Jackrabbits 3-0 last year. NDSU is a different story, though, with the all-time series being a little more even.

The Bison and the Leathernecks have played each other 13 times. Western holds a 5-8-1 record against NDSU and has lost to them for three straight seasons. Last year’s contest went to double overtime with NDSU coming out on top 1-0.

It’s going to be a tough weekend for the Leathernecks without a doubt. They’ll have to put their past results behind them because it’ll be a tough task ahead.

Western only has four games left, all against Summit League opponents, with three of them being on the road.

Western’s final home game will be on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. Until then, Western will take a trip to the Dakota’s and hope to come back home with a couple of wins. Kickoff against SDSU is set for 6 p.m.

Twitter: bradjp08