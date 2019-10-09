WWE continues to disappoint fans

The WWE has been a television mainstay for longer than I have been a living human being. They’ve been here through thick and thin, so it seems like they would have a general semblance of sense when it comes to putting on an entertaining product. After their pay-per-view Hell in a Cell last Sunday, it’s officially become an inescapable fact that they are completely out of touch with the community and current era of wrestling.

Lighting in a bottle is an understatement when describing what WWE had in their hands with Bray Wyatt’s new character “The Fiend.” Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse episodes had entranced WWE fans for the past few months as the demeted children’s television show host sawed a poster of himself in half, smashed a puppet’s head with a mallet and fed a puppet of Vince McMahon stacks of money. The absurdity of it all endeared Wyatt to an audience. It was different, weird and a little bit terrifying.

Literally the only objective the WWE should’ve had on Sunday was to put Wyatt over and crown him the new Universal Champion. The rest of the card didn’t really matter and WWE basically said that themselves as they added multiple matches the day of the event due to them not having enough matches to fill an entire pay-per-view card. Of the announced matches, there was only one that fans were 100 percent behind the winner. I, myself, would’ve prefered Sasha Banks beat Becky Lynch or Bayley beat Charlotte Flair, but it wouldn’t have mattered if Wyatt came out of the main event as champion.

As the main event started, I sat up in my seat to watch the spectacle that was to come. This was only the second time we had come across the new iteration of Wyatt. To give WWE credit on one thing, they nailed the atmosphere around this match. The Fiend is unlike anything we have in wrestling right now and it does seem like they understand that simple fact. For the main event, they left the entire arena bathed in red light which instilled a unique vibe from the viewers at home and it seemed like we were on the way to the coronation of a new champion. The perfect scenario here would’ve been a brisk seven minute match where The Fiend completely decimates Seth Rollins on route to a 10 minute victory. What we got instead was a match that looked like it was a lame playout of a video game that was being controlled by an 8 year old.

Rollins hit what seemed like 800 of his so called “finishing move” and was unable to put The Fiend down. As the boos from the audience grew louder, the match just got more preposterous. One headshot with a steel chair, another headshot with a steel chair and a ladder, another with a steel chair, a ladder and a toolbox and finally a headshot with a steel chair, ladder, toolbox and sledge hammer led to Rollins being disqualified in what is supposed to be the most brutal match in all of WWE. I’ve watched WWE for most of my life and as a result, I’ve been disappointed countless times, but never in my days have I been more let down by a result of a match.

After the disqualification, the cage was raised and The Fiend gained new life and attacked Rollins to the point where he was vomiting blood. It’s apparent that WWE was trying to go for the unkillable horror movie villain and if they would’ve done a better job with the match, I may have completely bought in. Most of what I like about Wyatt’s new character is the aura around him that makes him feel like the horror icons I’ve come to love over the years, but it all fell flat on Sunday night.

Most wrestling fans complain nonstop about WWE and I’ve tried to be one of those who see the glass half full. If I hated WWE, I wouldn’t watch it, but they do know what they’re doing to a point. Last year, I was absolutely captivated with the evolution of Becky Lynch and they knocked her storyline out of the park. Their NXT brand is probably the best two hours of wrestling on the planet. Before Hell in a Cell, they were doing an amazing job with Wyatt, but I’m not sure what they expected to get out of this.

Last weekend, sports editor Bradley Piros and I went to a Glory Pro Wrestling house show in Missouri. Glory Pro is a small wrestling promotion that has flown under the radar for quite some time. The house show was in a small Masonic Lodge that couldn’t have seated over 300 people. Before going to the show, I was completely unfamiliar with the promotion and knew almost nothing about all but one of the wrestlers there, but by the end of the night, I was so fired up and fulfilled by a night of great and exciting wrestling. I bring this up because a company the size of WWE should not leave fans in arenas and at home feeling disgusted by what they just saw.

In this era where there is more wrestling at the fingertips of fans to view, WWE is falling behind the curve when it comes to satisfying their fans. It seems like McMahon needs to let someone else take the lead when it comes to scripting and planning matches, but I don’t think anyone who even knows a little about McMahon sees that happening soon.