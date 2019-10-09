Taking a look at the two NL divisional series game fives

Fall is here and that means postseason baseball is in full swing. The New York Yankees shockingly swept the Twins. Just kidding, the Twins have lost 16 postseason games in-arow, and the last 13 have come from the Yanks.

In the other ALDS series, the Houston Astros have the lead against the Tampa Bay Rays. That leads us to the two series in the NLDS. The Washington Nationals vs the L.A. Dodgers, and the St. Louis Cardinals vs the Atlanta Braves. Both series have been more competitive, forcing both series to go the distance for tonight’s Game 5.

The first game at 4:02 p.m. is the NL Central Champs the St. Louis Cardinals on the road against the NL East Champs the Atlanta Braves. This has been the most entertaining series so far in the playoffs. Every game has been decided by three runs or less, and three of the four have been decided by one run. Both of the Cardinals’ wins have come in the ninth inning or later, including future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina’s walk off sac fly in the 10th that extended this series to today. The Braves, on the other hand, have gotten their production from the unlikeliest of heroes. In Game 2, starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz went seven shutout innings and only allowed three hits. Earlier in the year, Foltynewicz was sent down to AAA because he had an ERA over six. He will get the start in Game 5 and look to send the Braves to their first NLCS since 2001. Their other hero is Adam Duvall. Duvall pinched hit for Foltynewicz in Game 2 and came up clutch, hitting a two-run home run sealing their first win of the series. That wasn’t the end of late game heroics for Duvall. In Game 3, Duvall got the game-winning hit in the ninth driving in go ahead runs. The Cardinals will have ace Ryan Flaherty, who was very good in Game 2, but made the one mistake to Duvall in the seventh. Flaherty and Foltynewicz will have their rematch in Atlanta to decide which team will clinch the first spot in the NLCS. Expect another great performance from them, adding to this drama filled series.

Following this game is the Wild Card Washington Nationals at the NL West Champs the L.A. Dodgers at 7:37 p.m. So far in the series, both teams have won every other game. The Dodgers got off to a great start winning the first game 6-0, thanks to Walker Buehler’s six shutout innings. The following game, Clayton Kershaw struggled early, giving up three runs in the first two innings. That’s all Stephen Strasburg needed to give the Nats their first win of the series. In Game 3, the Dodgers’ bats exploded for 10 runs, with seven of those coming in the sixth. That was more than enough for potential CY Young winner Hyun-Jin Ryu, who went five innings and only gave up two runs in the first. Patrick Corbin who only gave up one earned run in Game 1, gave up six earned runs in less than an inning in relief. Max Scherzer was fantastic in Game 4, sending this to Game 5 tonight.

Tonight’s matchup will be Strasburg vs. Buehler, with plenty of options in the bull pen for both teams. The Nats are looking for their first NLCS appearance since moving to Washington, and the Dodgers are trying to advance to their fourth in as many years.