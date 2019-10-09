Why should you take a cruise?

Vacations can be very expensive when everything adds up. I know that several people have not even been on a vacation because they cannot afford to go anywhere, even if it is just to another state.

My family and I are blessed enough to travel every now and then. We save and save some more until we are finally ready to be able to choose a destination to travel to. Our favorite kind of vacation to take are cruises. There are several benefits that come along with cruising and I want everyone to take it into consideration when choosing a vacation destination.

One thing that is a plus while going on a cruise is that they can be fairly inexpensive. Depending on how long you’re looking to cruise for, they can start anywhere from $300 and go up in price from there. But with the price comes the destinations. If you are paying the low price of $300, you are probably going on a shorter cruise, around three or four days, but that still means you are getting to see a new place every day.

A big attribute of going on a cruise is that you get to experience a different place almost every day while on the ship. There are some “days at sea,” but this means you’re experiencing something new at every port. Each island or location has something to offer whether it be beautiful beaches, international shopping or good food to eat. It is the best part about cruising because each destination has different excursions you can attend, but that is an added cost.

Cruising is almost as all-inclusive as if you were going to a resort. Every night on most cruise ships, there is a formal dinner that has an appetizer, a main course and dessert. You cannot beat this because you do not have to pay any extra money for it. There is also a buffet open almost 24 hours a day. There is endless food available, and it is included in the price of your cruise when you book it.

I know that several people are nervous about going on a cruise because they are nervous about the boat sinking or they are frightened of water. I can say from personal experience that it is a very rare occasion that you can feel the ship moving while aboard. I am terrified of water just as much as anyone else and I am a cruise fanatic. There are so many activities on board that you can’t even tell that you’re on a ship most of the time.

If you are hesitant about taking a cruise, I highly suggest stepping out of your comfort zone and just doing it. They are affordable, you can travel to new places and there are so many things to do while aboard. Don’t be afraid because it is worth taking a leap of faith!