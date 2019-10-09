The struggles of college are real

From the time we were young, Generation Z and Millenials have heard the infamous words “go to college.”

Most of our parents have been repeating that mantra to us since we started school at 5 years old and our teachers have drilled that dogma into our heads as well. Most of us have strived toward a college education because that is what is expected of us. We open our college acceptance letters in glee and tell everyone how we got accepted to college and how big things are ahead of us. Fast forward to August of the following year, we give our families one final hug before we see them for the holidays. We watch them drive off in the distance, go back to our unpacked dorm rooms, look around and go, “now what?”

The problem with that scenario is that this is the dream that society, as well as our parents and teachers in high school when they prep you for the ACT or SAT, sells us. To put it simply, a lot of people are not ready for college or need to go down the college path to do what they want in life. There are trade schools and other job opportunities to pursue if you do not want to go into higher education. Not every job in society requires a college education. But for those who do pursue a college education, it is not exactly a dream.

You get accepted, move in and now you are supposed to “make it.” People have no clue what to do with their newfound freedom and do not know what resources are available to them to help them out in that time of transitioning from high school to college. The problems that lead to an unsuccessful first year of college are either poor work ethics, emotional instability or the struggle of balancing all areas of your life.

Luckily, most people make it over the hump and do much better in their second semester of college, now that they know what works for them and what doesn’t. For the ones still struggling, there is still hope.

At Western, there are many opportunities available for struggling students. The easiest and most direct route to pursue is talking to your professor during office hours. Scary, I know, but they don’t bite. They actually would like you to pass and not waste thousands of dollars on classes that you failed. If you’re afraid of face to face interactions, there are still emails you can send off to your professors that do the job just as well from the comfort of your home. There are tutoring locations and The Writing Center all around campus that are easily accessible. You can look on Western’s tutoring page to see what times and locations they have available. To help with the stress of college or just needing someone to talk to who has an unbiased opinion of your situation, there is the University Counseling Center available in Memorial Hall on the first floor.

The college experience is supposed to be challenging, but not too challenging. So if you want to turn it around, all you need to do is ask for help.