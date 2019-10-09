Child Health Day takes over the University Union

Western Illinois University Dance Marathon decorated the mall this week to celebrate and encourage people to sign up for their main event.

Western Illinois University’s Dance Marathon celebrated Child Health Day Monday and Tuesday in efforts to support children living with pediatric illnesses and spreading awareness.

Child Health Day is a movement, represented at over 400 college, university and K-12 campuses. Child Health Day is a day of action, with Dance Marathon programs and participants coming together to raise funds and awareness for their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, more specific Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Dance Marathon’s Executive Board hosted a recruitment and educational the two days before in efforts to get 150 people signed up for the main event which will be held March 28, 2020. Members of the 2020 team handed out buttons that read “Change Kids Health Change The Future.”

People can “Change Kids’ Health and Change the Future” by fundraising money to help the children in the community, spreading the word on Dance Marathon and what is organization entails, use the hashtags #ChangeKidsHealth and #ChildHealthDay to join the conversation and by encouraging others to join the movement as this generation fights for the next.

When participants registered on the spot, they were able to take a photo with a signed signifying that they signed up for the event, and their button and were posted on the WIUDM Twitter page. Members were also seen driving around on a golf cart encouraging students, faculty and staff to get signed up for the big event.

Tuesday was used as a huge fundraising push where each participant was challenged to raise $62 to support the 62 children who enter a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital each minute.

Tuesday also doubled as a Miracle Jeans Day, a day where employees across several businesses around town had the opportunity to donate a minimum of $5 and wear jeans to work that day. In addition to showing their support by wearing jeans they also received MJD stickers to signify why they weren’t in their typical work attire.

Dance Marathon nationally posted that while helping sick and injured kids is the primary reward for our fundraising efforts, CMN Hospitals is hosting a contest to reward one fundraiser for their hard work on Child Health Day. It was advertised that one Miracle Network Dance Marathon participant who fundraises on Child Health Day on Monday will be randomly drawn to win two first-class tickets on Delta Air Lines and five-night stay at a Marriott property in Hawaii.

In efforts to get as many students signed up as possible, the Dance Marathon Executive Board in collaboration with their Child Health Day Committee decided to surprise the student body with a special discount registration code.

“Today only, WIU Dance Marathon is offering a promo code for $10 off registration,” Dance Marathon said in an email sent out to past dancers. “Our goal is to get 150 new participants signed up in honor of the 150 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country. The link to register is Tinyurl.com/WIUDM20 and the promo code is FTK15.”

For only $15, participants receive entrance into the event, a t-shirt, food the day of the event and a truly priceless experience. Students are highly encouraged to not miss this opportunity to sign up because the price will never be this low again for the entire year.

If people have any questions or want to learn more about Dance Marathon, they are highly encouraged to contact DM President Julianna Kessler at jr-kessler@wiu.edu.