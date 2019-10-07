Adjusted week 7 top 25

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

No. 1 Ohio State: After dominating Michigan State, the Buckeyes clearly look like the best team in college football. Justin Fields is a bonafide Heisman candidate and the offense remains explosive. Where things have changed is the defense, which is also ridiculously good. The Buckeyes will have a bye before playing Northwestern.

No. 2 Alabama: The Crimson Tide were idle this week but they still are the cream of the crop in the SEC.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs: Georgia knocked off Tennessee by almost 30 points and it feels like a slight disappointment, partly because of how awful Tennessee has been this year. Jake Fromm was efficient through the air and the trio of Brian Herrien, D’Andre Swift and Zamir White all went for over 50 yards on the ground. Georgia should coast through the SEC East for another matchup with a dynamite SEC West team.

No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners: Jalen Hurts just can’t stop scoring touchdowns as, once again, he was dynamic against Kansas. This was Hurts’ worst game at OU and he still put up over 300 yards of offense. Like Ohio State, the defense for the Sooners seems to have improved and if Lincoln Riley wants to bring home a title, it will have to keep doing so.

No. 5 Clemson Tigers: After escaping North Carolina last week, the Tigers were on bye. This team still has the ability to win a national title but something just hasn’t seemed right so far for this squad.

No. 6 LSU Tigers: The Tigers set an SEC record for most points scored through a team’s first five games. Joe Burrow already has 20 touchdowns and after a lot of struggles on defense, they looked pretty good against Utah State, who has a talented quarterback in Jordan Love.

No. 7 Florida Gators: The Gator defense was all over Bo Nix as they forced the freshman to throw three interceptions in what was his worst game. The Florida offense also played really well, considering Auburn has a top notch defense. Kyle Trask keeps getting more comfortable and Lamical Perine went for 130 yards on the ground. The Gators will play LSU next week as their schedule begins to ramp up in the coming weeks.

No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers: Jonathan Taylor is coming for that Heisman and he had a statement game in the Badgers 48-0 win over Kent State. Taylor ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns while also bringing in a touchdown through the air. The Badgers remain the best defense in the country and in three non conference games, the Badgers gave up no points.

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Bowling Green didn’t stand much of a chance against the Fighting Irish as they lost 52-0. Ian Book went 16/20 for 261 yards and five touchdowns and Tony Jones Jr. found a way to 102 yards rushing on seven carries. The Fighting Irish have USC and Michigan coming up in the meat of their schedule.

No. 10 Texas Longhorns: Somehow the defense gave up 31 points despite forcing West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall to throw four interceptions. Roschon Johnson was the workhorse for Texas, going for 121 yards on 21 carries. Sam Ehlinger didn’t play his best game but still totaled four touchdowns. Texas will have a chance to jump back into the playoff race as they face off against Oklahoma next weekend.

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions: Penn State was up 21-0 after the first quarter against Purdue and coasted from there. The offense was balanced and the defense once again played fast. Now, the Nittany Lions get into the hard part of their schedule as they face Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State in the coming weeks.

No. 12 Auburn Tigers: What a disappointing loss for the Tigers. The defense which has been so great through the first few weeks, was unable to stop the Gators and Bo Nix threw three interceptions. The Tigers’ season isn’t over yet as wins over Alabama, LSU and in the SEC Championship against whomever would certainly get them into the playoffs. That task, though, looks a lot more difficult after this road game.

No. 13 Oregon Ducks: The Ducks are doing something different than usual and that is winning with defense. They have now held four straight opponents to under 10 points and they needed to be good tonight as the offense just couldn’t find a rhythm against a good Cal defense.

No. 14 Boise State Broncos: The leading candidate for that group of five New Year’s Day spot was dominant again this time against UNLV. Hank Bachmeier again provided what was needed for the Broncos offense and they got the ground game going. Hawaii and BYU are going to provide stiff tests for Boise State in the next couple weeks.

No. 15 Michigan Wolverines: The game vs Iowa set football back about 100 years. Both offenses were inept but Michigan was able to make one extra play and win the game. The defense seems to be rounding back into form, but Shea Patterson and that offense must figure something out because nothing they do works.

No. 16 Arizona State Sun Devils: Herm Edwards’ squad was on a bye week this week before they host Washington State and go to Utah. Their quarterback Jayden Daniels is going to be a really special player.

No. 17 Utah Utes: The Utes were also on a bye as they play Oregon State next week. Their Pac-12 title hopes are still alive but they will need to play much better offense.

No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Yet another team that was on a bye. The Demon Deacons have Louisville and Florida State coming up. They have a chance to be 9-0 heading into their showdown with Clemson.

No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes: The positive is the defense was solid again, but this was never a team with a chance at the playoffs and the offense got exposed. Nate Stanley was erratic and threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball away for four turnovers. It was amazing they were even in the game at the very end.

No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats: A win over UCF goes a long way for this team. They are the front runner for the AAC crown and they only have one loss, which is to Ohio State. This team is good on the ground and in the air and their social media time sent out the tweet of the year after the upset win.

No. 21 SMU Mustangs: Down 30-9 late in the game, the Mustangs were able to mount a comeback and beat Tulsa in triple overtime. The Mustangs are now 6-0 and will be on a bye before playing the rest of their AAC schedule. Mustangs vs Bearcats sounds like a lot of fun, but it won’t be played during the regular season.

No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers: One loss to Notre Dame isn’t going to kill this team. This is still a quality team that will win the ACC coastal and maybe give Clemson a game in the ACC Championship.

No. 23 Baylor Bears: The Bears are now 5-0 and after back to back wins against Iowa State and Kansas State, it is time to start taking them seriously. Under Matt Rhule they are playing tougher defense while still being able to score consistently. The Bears have four more games before playing Oklahoma and Texas in back to back weeks.

No. 24 Memphis Tigers: The Memphis train keeps trucking as they are also 5-0. Under Mike Norvell, the Tigers have always been able to score and this year it is no different as they put up 52 against LA-Monroe. Kenneth Gainwell went off for 209 yards and two touchdowns on the ground averaging almost 15 yards a carry.

No. 25 Missouri Tigers: After a disappointing game against Wyoming, the Tigers have won four in a row in convincing fashion. The defense has been spectacular, holding four straight teams to under 100 yards rushing and the offense has been able to make plays. Kelly Bryant went down with an injury in the game against Troy and Mizzou fans are waiting to hear the prognosis.