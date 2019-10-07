Women’s soccer continues winning ways; pick up fourth straight win and third straight shutout

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. — It was a day for all sorts of streaks at Western Illinois University.

To start, it was another game that needed to be relocated to the auxiliary field behind Brophy Hall due to recent weather, but there were plenty of positives to come out of this one. The Leathernecks were able to force their third straight shutout, fourth straight win, and have now started the Summit League schedule (2-0) after Sunday afternoon’s 2-0 win over the Mastodons from Purdue Fort Wayne.

Although neither team could find the net in the first half, there were fouls aplenty, as Western Illinois and Purdue Fort Wayne combined for 15 fouls in the opening 45 minutes.

On top of that, the game saw one of its four yellow cards when the Mastodons’ Cesiley LaCourt was shown the yellow at the 22:36 mark.

After somewhat of a slow start to the second half, somebody was bound to score based on the pace and flow of this one.

At last, after the Leathernecks drew a Mastodon foul in the 55th minute, Western Illinois sophomore Zoe Clarke was in prime position for a free kick to give the game its first goal, and that’s just what she did, putting the goal through and giving Western Illinois a 1-0 lead.

From scoreless until the 55th minute, the Leathernecks kept the momentum going when junior Lauryn Peters was able to slip one through to the net off of a Leatherneck corner, and just like that, it went from 0-0 to big Western Illinois momentum and a 2-0 lead.

Despite further cards needing to be assessed on both sides, the Leathernecks accumulated two yellow cards and a red card, while the visiting Mastodons saw their second yellow card of the match come in the second half as well.

Senior goalkeeper Ines Palmiero Herrera continued her great run, collecting five saves out of five shots on goal for Purdue Fort Wayne. Among the career leaderboards she’s already moved up in, Palmiero Herrera is very close to fourth all-time in wins, needing one more to take that spot. The shutout ties her for third all-time as well.

The Leathernecks wrapped up the homestand after today’s match, but the break from Macomb doesn’t last long, as next Sunday, Oct. 13, Western Illinois will host the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota at noon.

Twitter: @StaabAlex