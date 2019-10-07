Loot boxes need to become more sensible

It can cost people their money, their jobs and sometimes even their family. At first glance, it may not seem that significant, but loot boxes are a very real addiction. Loot boxes are in-game purchases that either give you a competitive edge or allow for you to have certain items that other players would also have to pay to acquire.

This addiction makes people unmotivated to complete work and socialize with others. A person’s life can be wrapped around the desire to play and continue to climb, which is why the addiction is so dangerous. The continued gratification of leveling up and becoming better is addictive.

The Senior MP’s accuse the gaming industry of not tackling the addiction of gaming and laws are currently being talked about to promote healthier habits amongst gamers. The games are being accused of targeting people that do not have a history of buying items and showing them the items they could buy constantly.

Recognizing this peer pressure tactic is one of the ways lawmakers are cracking down on the way loot boxes will be displayed or deleted altogether. The gamers are having problems deciding when it is time to let down the game and take a break. With the added incentive of purchasing loot boxes, this addiction only grows stronger.

Another problem is that the number of loot boxes in certain video games or, more importantly, the price of loot boxes in video games. As mentioned earlier, loot boxes can be a competitive edge or just a cool in-game item. The problem occurs when the loot boxes are used to gain a competitive edge.

The reason for this is that most video games are sold around the price of $60 and this, for most people, is already very expensive. Most loot boxes are in-game currency and the prices range from $10 to $20. Once you buy one loot box it becomes an endless cycle, so gamers typically buy multiple boxes in one game alone.

This means that the gaming company has made at least a sixth or a third of the original games price on something that used to be packaged in the full game. Big companies like EA or Epic games have fought with lawmakers, exclaiming that the players have their own free will.

Free will is a good argument but it is also fair to argue that the developers and owners of these companies are manipulating the structure of these video games. This is why gamers use their “free will” to try to compete against other players. So, if someone plays with an item or a character that is only available through loot boxes, other people will want to buy that item or character.

The logic is simple and is exactly why the gaming industry is doing so well. People have become more impulsive and rewards are better only when you use real money. Loot boxes are not going anywhere anytime soon so gamers can only hope that the boxes become economical and sensical.