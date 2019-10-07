“Puffs” is a masterpiece on campus

I would consider myself a social theater lover, meaning I enjoy theater and stuff like that, but I would only go with a group of friends, this is what happened this past weekend when we went to see the Department of Theater and Dance production of Puffs.

Puffs is the story of pretty much what was happening in the Hufflepuff House (Puffs) during the Harry Potter series. If you are familiar with the Harry Potter series this play would have been very enjoyable. A lot of characters and lines were little wink, wink nudge, nudge to fans of the franchise and it was hilarious. I’m a little later to the franchise than most people and I haven’t seen the final two movies yet, but I still really enjoyed it. It’s really hard to put into words how awesome this show was from a charming cast of characters that left you forgetting about “the chosen one” and other main characters forcing you to want to know more about this band of misfits.

Like the source material this play focuses on three main characters but really there was a lot of focus on the others as well. Each character had their own personalities and were really memorable I mean the play was essentially a fanfiction story, but it gave birth to even more possibilities. My favorite storyline throughout the play, though not really long and in depth was the story between Megan Jones and her mother Xavia Jones. Megan’s mother was a member of the Dark Lords army and there were little moments here and there that showed that Megan desired to be with her mother again. The character of Xavia Jones really resonated with me. I don’t know if it was due to the fact that the actress playing her looked just like WWE superstar Alexa Bliss or what. I really love redemption stories and though it wasn’t as big of a thing as I wanted, it was still there, and I thought it was a nice way to end that little story.

Like I said, there were so many memorable characters despite being a small cast it’s hard to pick what stood out. The comedy is what really made the show enjoyable I don’t know how much of the show was improv, but the jokes were hilarious, very self-aware, some a little dirty but you’ll have that and even featured some audience participation. Another thing that was impressive is that it wasn’t a huge production because they didn’t need it to be. You were able to visualize the story with a bunch of extravagant special effects in that I think would have taken away from what they had. The props they used were very impressive as it was stated before the show that they made the wands themselves. A lot of the actors played multiple characters, so they had to quick change a lot, but I thought it flowed smoothly and I must say the plant puppet that one of the characters had was awesome.

This production featured students that are new to the department whether they were freshmen or transfer students this was there first opportunity to show what they could do. In my opinion that was one of the best performances I have seen and I definitely think that the next few years of different shows is going to be very good.