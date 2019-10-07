How important is globalization?

Globalization is the growing interdependence of each world’s economies and cultures brought together by a trade in goods and services pertaining to agriculture, technology and investment.

Various nations throughout the 20th century from the United States to China have cooperated for the common purpose of benefiting from each other’s nations. Globalization has seen countless cooperation in defense, about the War on Terrorism in the mid-2000s to technological advantages that have made accessibility and communication to one another globally so much easier than before.

Globalization has allowed countries to cooperate on behalf of each other, but throughout all this cooperation, the one thing globalization has lacked is our ability to understand where each person and their collective group and cultures derive from. Globalization has unfortunately made success the ultimate goal of cooperation but has abandoned the ability to build such interpersonal relations with various cultures that have resulted in so much disconnect and division.

For hundreds of years, white people have conquered or dismissed minority populations whether it be through colonization in African countries by Great Britain and France or domination in the case of the American settlers to Native Americans. Western and European nations have imposed their culture throughout society for hundreds of years; this practice has forced other cultures throughout the world to assimilate. Whether it be through learning how to speak English, changing the attire you wear, to even adopting English names like John or Steve and abandoning native names.

However, wealthier nations like the United States and the United Kingdom have used the concept of globalization in efforts to connect to countries around the globe. These efforts since the mid- 20th century have been met with great success with entities like the United Nations and NATO being created. This has resulted in conflicts throughout regions in Iraq and Libya being met with quick condemnation and collaborative pushback; as well as, efforts like the Paris Climate Accord, agreed to by a majority of every nation across the globe in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions to combat climate change. Globalization has brought each country together to profit and strive for new achievements, and yet has still left a disconnect between each other’s culture.

I am the son of two parents who migrated from Nigeria, and even though my parents have lived in the U.S. for over 20 years, they primarily converse with only Nigerians. My parents have explained to me countless times the reason they do this is because of the constant judgment of the way they speak, what they wear, to even the preconceived notions people have about them just because their culture is different, and that’s the problem with our society. No matter how much people whether Nigerian, Chinese, Indian or any ethnic group, do in order to assimilate and conform to Western and European society’s culture and expectations, they’re almost always rejected. Wealthier nations such as these have had a stranglehold of the overall makeup of how a society should act and behave; globalization from these countries has allowed them to use smaller countries for their motives but have not taken the time to understand who they are as individuals.

Cooperating with countries for the common purpose of advancing technology, trading goods and services throughout economic markets and coming to the defense of each other no matter what makes the world prosperous.

Unfortunately, in our society today, globalization does not seek to understand each countries culture, but on the contrary forces cultures to assimilate into the Western and European lifestyles.