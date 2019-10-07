Thompson Hall prepares for annual Big Pink Volleyball competition

Each year Thompson Hall holds their annual capstone event, Big Pink Volleyball.

This year, Big Pink Volleyball will take place from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16.

Big Pink Volleyball is a recreational event that takes place at the Student Recreation Center on campus. Teams will compete against each other in this bracket-style volleyball tournament. The only twist is that the ball is much larger than a normal volleyball, it is quite literally a big pink volleyball! The ball itself is four feet wide and hot pink.

While this event may sound like it’s only for serious athletes, it most definitely is not. There are both competitive and fun brackets, so teams can choose which one they would like to participate in.

Teams must have at least four players and can have a maximum of eight players. Teams can be co-ed or single gendered and will be able to substitute players in and out if needed. The cost for a team to play is $30, but it is extremely important to note where that money is going.

All proceeds from Big Pink Volleyball will go to charities for breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the most prominent forms of cancer in the world and is the most common cancer among women in America. Approximately one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes, and breast cancer also represents 15.2 percent of all new cancer cases in the United States. October is breast cancer awareness month, and breast cancer is something that everyone should be educated about and that everyone should try and contribute to stop. This year alone, 232,670 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. While the mortality rate for breast cancer has significantly declined over the years, it is still extremely important to fund charities that help with things such as diagnostics and additional research to help with finding cures.

If you don’t want to or are unable to participate in Big Pink Volleyball but would still like to contribute to this cause in some way, you can purchase a t-shirt or make a donation. More information can be found on Western Illinois University’s website, and any additional questions should be directed to Andrew Haugen, the Complex Director of Thompson Hall.

To register for Big Pink Volleyball, all you need to do is get a team and select a team captain. The registration will be completed by your team captain on the Google form that Thompson Hall has created. The money for registration is due by Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m., and you can turn that into the Thompson Hall front desk.