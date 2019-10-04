Family is the foundation we need in life

Family is one of the most important support systems for a college student. When you’re struggling to keep it together at school, your family is always going to be a phone call away. Coming from a close-knit family, I rely heavily on my parents to get me through my tough days. When I went to school I realized that family doesn’t have to be blood. When you get to college, you realize that family is the people that are there for you all of the time. Going to college is a change for all. You have to make the transition from being around people that you have known your whole life and you’re comfortable around, to becoming a nobody. Even the more popular people in high school, become a “nobody” in college. While making that transition, you tend to rely on your parents and friends back home. Your family is always going to be there for you, no matter what. When you have a big test coming up, calling your parents can make you less stressed and more confident going into the test. However, with me being on the football team, I consider them some of my family as well. We eat, play, bleed, sweat and cry with each other. When times get hard and we don’t want to workout that day, one of our teammates is there to push us along. We spend so much time with each other that even if we just met a month ago, it feels like we’ve known each other since elementary school. As a team, just like a family, we look out for each other. If we have a workout at 6 a.m. and one of use isn’t there, we are on the phones calling. We are giving each other rides and helping the ones that don’t have any form of transportation. That is what being a family is all about. That is also the same with the coaches on staff. They make it so we can go to them if we need anything. Whether it’s advice, help with school or whatever the case may be, they are there to help. Family is pretty much everything, because without them, we really would be nothing at all. Lastly, family drives us to give our all in everything that we do. When we are thinking of taking a shortcut to doing something, we think about them and that’s what drives us to do, giving 100 percent. Also, when we are in our sport and times get tough, we feel like we want to quit. We think about them and how they drove three or four hours to come see us play. Family drives us to be great and without them there is nothing.