Who will be your Homecoming Royalty?

As I am sure most people know, it is Homecoming week! This is a time to come together with students and faculty of Western and enjoy all of the activities that are put on throughout the week.

One of the best traditions at Western is choosing a homecoming queen and king. But, this year, Western has decided that there will be two homecoming royalty picks instead of just a king and queen. That means there can be two females that win, two males or the traditional combination of one male and one female. This year’s homecoming court consists of six females and two males. I know several of the contestants, but there are two that are close friends of mine and I want you to know why they are the best choices for 2019 homecoming royalty.

Some might say that homecoming royalty is based on popularity, but I think it is much more than that. I think that homecoming royalty should be two hard working students who have pride in the school they attend. Tatum Butler-Hill and Sara Remar both exemplify what it means to be homecoming royalty.

Butler-Hill is a very hard working student in and out of the classroom. As a senior, she has been a co-captain on the WIU cheerleading team for the past two years, treasurer for the National Association of Colored Women’s Club Inc., she’s a part of the Social Work Association, a member of The Black Students Association, Phi Alpha and The National Honors Society of Social Work. If her bio does not already say it, Tatum has worked very hard to get where she is. She has several different things on her plate but she manages to do it all, along with being a full-time student. Her drive, passion and dedication are what make Tatum such an amazing candidate for homecoming royalty along with Remar.

Sara is a junior nursing major with a minor in Spanish. She is a member of Delta Zeta sorority, active at the Newman Center, a part of Dance Marathon and is the News Photo Editor at the Western Courier. With all that on Remar’s plate, she still finds time to be a phenomenal human being. She has the biggest heart and takes on everything that she can to help out everyone around her. She’s the biggest social butterfly you will ever meet, and that is why she is a spectacular choice for homecoming royalty. She loves Western and everything about it.

Both of these two candidates are amazing choices for homecoming royalty. They are the definition of involved Western students. Each of them has a love for Western Illinois University that most don’t and would represent the school very well. Voting closes today, so do not forget to go into Purple Post and vote for these two amazing candidates!