Fighting Illini out to change their narrative

Anyone who’s followed University of Illinois football over the past several years knows that it’s been tough sledding for the Fighting Illini led by head coach Lovie Smith.

Over the past seven seasons (before 2019), the team holds a porous 26-59 record, finishing near the bottom of the Big Ten standings season after season. This year, however, they’ve been out to change the narrative that’s surrounded their team for the past decade.

The Illini currently sit at 2-2 on the season (0-1 in conference), but very well could have been a 4-0 squad heading into their bye week this past weekend if not for some small hiccups. The team started the 2019 campaign 2-0, looking sharp in victories versus both the University of Akron and the University of Connecticut. Shortly after, they lost their next game in heartbreaking fashion to Eastern Michigan via a game-winning field goal as time expired. They were then defeated once again by a strong Nebraska team (currently 3-2) by a score of 38-42 in their most recent game after leading the Cornhuskers for a majority of the contest. These two losses sting, especially for fans that hoped Illinois would see their first bowl game this season since 2014, but they’re not the end of the world.

There are plenty of positives to take away from this Illini team thus far, beginning with senior running back Reggie Corbin. Corbin, who already has one 1,000-yard rushing season under his belt, has been a major bright spot for an offense that’s struggled to get going at times. The ball-carrier out of Upper Marlboro, Md. has been graded out by Pro Football Focus as the second-best tailback in all of college football thus far, right behind University of Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. His 314 rushing yards through four games rank fourth-best in the conference, averaging a robust 7.1 yards per carry. Maybe more impressively, he’s done this on just 44 attempts. If he had as many carries as conference-leader J.K. Dobbins (68) from Ohio State, he may very well lead the Big Ten in yards.

Illini quarterback Brandon Peters has had an up-and-down season up to this point. After transferring to the University of Illinois from Michigan, many pegged the grad student to be the answer to the team’s passing-game woes. That appeared to be the case early in the season, as the ex-Wolverine posted 609 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in his first three games. He beat-up on smaller, out-of-conference schools, but had somewhat of a reality check in their last game against Nebraska, completing just nine of his 22 passes for 78 yards. He finished the game with both one touchdown and interception, showing an inability to connect with his pass-catchers downfield. While his 765 passing yards on the year rank seventh in the conference, right towards the middle of the pack, his quarterback rating sits at a woeful 34.5, not even in the top-100 nationwide.

However, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, another grad transfer from USC, told reporters after their loss on Sept. 21, that he feels this team is on the cusp of a turnaround. As Peters grows more familiar with his receiving corps and gains comfortability in the offense, Imatorbhebhe believes this will pay dividends for the Illini.

“I feel like we’re close and ready for a breakthrough, I really do,” Imatorbhebhe said. “The running game was clicking [against Nebraska], just get the passing game along and get it more consistent and get everyone on the same page. We’ll be rolling.”

On the defensive side of things, Oluwole Betiku Jr. has been an absolute force in the trenches for the Navy and Orange thus far. In fact, after the conclusion of week 4 in college football, Betiku Jr. was tied for first in the nation in sacks with seven. The impressive defensive lineman’s 10.5 tackles-for-loss also lead all of college football. Assuming he can keep up this level of play throughout the entire season, he’ll likely be one of the very first pass-rushers off the board in next April’s NFL Draft, something that should get any Illinois fan excited. The defense, as a whole, has seen its highs and lows, but the bye week should do wonders for a unit that’s impressed at times but is still searching for its true identity.

Lovie Smith, who is 11-29 as the Illini head coach, sure believes that this year’s team possesses more talent than he’s seen in previous years. This has been obvious to anyone who’s tuned-in on weekends to watch.

“I think we have a chance now to win. In years past, I don’t think we had a chance. We have a chance now. Absolutely we do,” Smith said. “We’re a better football team. [Against Nebraska] it didn’t turn out that way. There were a lot of factors that led to that. Maybe it’s just a really good offensive team, but we are definitely a better defensive football team than we’ve been.”

Their rest-of-season schedule is a tough one, like any team that plays in the Big Ten, but there are still winnable games on the horizon. The Illini still face future dates this season with four nationally-ranked programs in Michigan (No. 20), Wisconsin (No. 8), Michigan State ( No. 25) and Iowa (No. 14). None of these games will be an easy win, but it’s tough to argue that the Illini can’t at least compete in each and every one of these.

For now, though, the team will set their sights on Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are a perfect 5-0 to begin the season but will arguably face their toughest test yet in Illinois. If the Illini can pull one out, they’ll be well on track to at least bettering their 4-8 record from a season ago.