It’s okay to fail sometimes

Life can be complete chaos at times. Everything that can go wrong will go wrong at one point or another.

People either learn to pick themselves up after hard times or go even deeper into their misery. Without learning failure, how can you appreciate success? I happen to be an optimist, with my mentality being that the best is yet to come, no matter what has happened in the past. Other people do not have this mentality and they see the world on fire most of the time, raising their middle finger to the world to spread their misery around. Keep failing and see how it changes you as a person, for better or for worse.

At one point or another, you have seen yourself not being the person you want to be. You might have failed in a relationship or in your studies and feel like a failure on the inside. Being afraid of failure makes you just like everyone else. Without failure, without the struggle in your life, you might never see who you truly are. Getting everything you want, or just flying under the radar without really trying does not help you in the slightest. Playing it safe definitely has its strengths, but that also comes with a lot of downfalls that are not obvious. You grow complacent, entitled and stagnant, probably thinking that this is all there is to life, not truly living it and just being a part of it. You never know what power and strength you truly have unless you are tested, and through strife comes enlightenment.

Through failure, there comes a point where you realize your own shortcomings and how messed up the world is, and you can choose to accept the reality of what is given or continue to live in your delusions. Yet, there is always a third option when only given two choices.

Accept what is and is not, and strive to be better because of it. The pessimists of the world, or what some would self declare as a realist, see how horrible this world is and feel trapped to become another wheel of this cog we call life. They see how happy the optimist can be and think that they are too stupid to realize that they should be miserable like them. While the optimist can see reality and sees the point of view of the pessimist, they gain the emotional maturity to realize that it is up to that individual to become the person they want to be, and despite everything that goes wrong and can go wrong, they choose to see the world as they want, and live life how they choose, not feeling trapped in despair.

You can choose to see the beauty in failure or let it keep you down. Being true to yourself is the key to growing and learning, and everyone is on different levels of the highrise we call life. Without a few mishaps along the way, we never know how high we can rise.