National & local chapter leadership

As a student, it becomes apparent at some point in your education that grades are not going to be enough to impress a company.

Some people learn this lesson earlier than others but eventually, many students join an organization to build their resume. Builder. Now, it is important to choose the correct organization for yourself because it will allow you to be more comfortable in the long run.

When joining an organization, regardless of your year in school, it is important to consider a leadership position. The reason for this is that employers will see this as a commitment to the organizations that you hold these positions in. If you can not be a leader right away, you must attend meetings and events to show commitment.

Another way to get involved and show drive is to attend conferences for the national part of your organization. Once you become comfortable with the members in your local chapter, the next step is to go meet people in your national chapter. This will allow you to network with people with similar mindsets, which is important for your professional development.

Attending these meetings is getting exposure to big companies that may not come to your school. Whether you get an interview or not, learning about the requirements they want is just as important, especially if you can hear it from a recruiter.

If you are trying to start doing this then you must get connected with an organization. Any organization in your major should suffice. Even if does not have something to do with your major, the exposure can be beneficial for your development. Organizations in your major, though, are obviously going to be more tailored to you.

If you start on the path of becoming an E-board member of your organization, you create another opening for networking. As an E-board member, you are responsible for creating and running events for the organization so you will have conversations with presenters and companies often.

Being an E-board member also requires you to recruit people into the organization, so you always have a chance to spread your knowledge and experience with others. Sometimes you can even learn something from people that just joined because they see the organization differently, so collaboration is important as well.

Even as one of the people with a leadership role, there is still a lot to learn. This is why being involved in a national chapter can create a paradigm shift within someone. Students come from across the globe at different ages and levels of education, providing advice and experience that is unparalleled to the one you would have just at your university.

School is meant for educating yourself to eventually obtain the job and profession that you want in life. That does not mean that you have to focus only on your books. In fact, doing so can mean that you miss out on the opportunities that only present themselves when you put yourself out there.