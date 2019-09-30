Christopher Robin steals audience’s hearts

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.”

And oh, how they do. Even something as small as a movie can have such an impact. Christopher Robin was released on July 30, 2018. I have recently seen this movie, and I wish that I had come to watch it sooner. All the animated characters from The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh are brought to life in this beautiful and heart-warming film that follows the meaning of life, family and childhood.

Christopher Robin opens with a scene from when Christopher Robin was a child, playing with all his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. It soon becomes known that this will be Robin’s last time playing with his friends Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo. His parents have chosen to send him to boarding school, as that is what was typically done during that time. It is a sad day in the Hundred Acre Wood, as Robin must say goodbye to his childhood friends, and his final moment with Winnie the Pooh is heart-wrenching.

The movie then shifts to the present time, Robin has spent some time in the war and is now back home. He is a father and a husband, and now working for a company that sells luggage. He has lost his sense of fun and

imagination and has shifted to an “all work, no play” mentality, which can be seen in how he chooses to raise his daughter. Robin’s daughter, Madeline, has very little playtime, and will soon be sent away to boarding school. Robin was supposed to spend a weekend with his family back in his hometown, but when his work needs him to stay and make financial cuts, he sends his wife and daughter there alone.

The world of Robin is shaken when his old friend Winnie the Pooh shows up at the park outside his house. Pooh can’t find any of the others from Hundred Acre Wood and needs the help of his friend. Robin is reluctant to help at first and thinks he has gone mad, but soon realizes that he needs to help Pooh find the others. This film follows the journey of Robin as he helps Pooh find his friends and finds meaning in the process.

Robin discovers that family is more important than work, that imagination and play is an essential part of childhood that he has been depriving his daughter of that oftentimes “doing nothing leads to the very best of something.”

A film that highlights the importance of family, childhood and imagination; Christopher Robin is wonderful. Receiving a 73 percent rating from both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, even some of the toughest critics have a soft spot for Robin and his friends from Hundred Acre Wood. I, too, found myself enveloped in the story, and even thinking back on my own childhood. This film creates a sense of nostalgia and reminds older viewers that those happy and carefree moments as a child should never be taken for granted.