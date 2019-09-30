Spider-Man is staying in the MCU

It was announced on Friday that the two companies had reached a two-movie deal, with the first one being released in theatres on July 16, 2021.

Tom Holland will return as the titular hero and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce it.

Sony acquired the rights to Spider-Man through a license agreement from Marvel studios, long before the company was bought by Disney. Many fans will remember the first Spider-Man trilogy that was produced in the early 2000s, starring Tobey Maguire. In 2015 Sony reached an agreement with Disney and Marvel that saw Spider-Man reborn as a young Tom Holland in the MCU, appearing in three other films as well as two stand-alone films.

The new terms that the companies were able to work out were interesting. On the agreement that Feige would work his magic, as he has produced the majority of Marvel movies, Marvel and Disney will receive 25 percent of the profits, as well as keeping the rights to merchandising. However, Disney will have to finance a quarter of the film as well.

Over the summer there was concern as it was announced that Spider-Man had fallen out of the MCU, after the two companies couldn’t reach an agreement. This came just a month or two after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released and ended on a massive cliffhanger. This caused fans to worry that not only would they get a resolution to the cliffhanger, but also that Holland would not stay in his role.

There has been a major Spider-Man debate as to who the best Spider-Man has been between Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. No matter where you land on who is better, Holland has played his part as best as he can, making the debate really two-fold. If Holland had left, whether it be of his own choosing or he was given the boot, fans didn’t want to see him go. Not only has he brought a new depth to the character, but also looks the part which is just as crucial. Before Stan Lee passed, he has been on record saying that Holland is exactly how he pictured Peter Parker to be, through both appearance and personality.

Personally, I am pumped that Sony and Disney were able to work something out to keep Spider-Man in the MCU. After Endgame, it doesn’t seem right to cut him out. Tony Stark died so he could live and become the next head of the Avengers. By kicking Spider-Man out, it means that Stark’s final wish won’t come to fruition, so the fact that they were able to keep that request was relieving. This also gives me a sense of relief when it comes to the next film. After Sony tried to do a reboot in 2012 that didn’t work out, I was nervous that if Sony was the only player in helping to make the next film, that the film was going to end up like The Amazing Spider-Man. Thankfully, it won’t be.