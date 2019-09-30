Horror movies deserve more recognition

The first Oscars took place in 1929 and since then, only six horror films have been nominated for best picture. The horror genre has been disrespected for far too long and it’s time to dramatically change the way we nominate movies for the academy awards.

Right now, in an era of horror films that is quite possibly the most exciting time to be a fan of the genre. With directors like Jordan Peele and Ari Aster running around making incredibly beautiful films, there needs to be a shift in the paradigm on how we select movies that take home Oscar gold.

The most egregious Oscar overlook in recent memory happened two years ago at the 90th Academy Awards. Peele’s legend-making freshman debut film, Get Out, was passed over in three of the four categories it was nominated for as The Shape of Water won best picture and its director, Guillermo Del Toro, took home the best director prize.

I hadn’t seen The Shape of Water before the Oscars but after it beat what was, in my eyes, the best movie that had come out in a decade, I took the time to watch what was supposedly the best movie of the year. After watching the film, I almost wanted to go throw up into the ocean or somehow drain all the water from my body so I didn’t have to be associated with water ever again. Now, The Shape of Water isn’t the worst movie I’ve ever seen (looking at you Jeepers Creepers 3), but in no galaxy in the universe is it a better movie than Get Out.

Get Out shook everyone who watched it to their core. From its hard-hitting social messages to its loaded script and flawless cinematography, there was little this film didn’t do to leave its mark on the horror genre forever. Now, Get Out did get some recognition in the form of winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar, but it just didn’t feel like enough for such a masterpiece. Daniel Kaluuya also lost the Best Actor category to Daniel Day Lewis for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hour. Admittedly, I haven’t seen the Darkest Hour, but I can’t imagine a better acting performance than Kaluuya’s in Get Out.

At last year’s Academy Awards, Hereditary didn’t get nominated for a single category. There hasn’t been a film in the past five years that has portrayed grief, loss and depression in such a way that left me shellshocked for days after a viewing. There has never been a more deserving person in the history of the Academy Awards than Toni Collette for her role in the film. Her descent into madness after losing her mother and child is one of the most raw performances I’ve ever seen on the big screen.

Now, these two films are just the tip of the iceberg for horror films that deserved to win but weren’t recognized by the Academy in the ways they should have been. Aster’s second film, Midsommar, had such a spectacular performance by Florence Pugh that I would be personally offended if she didn’t end up being at least nominated for best actress in the next round of Academy Awards.

I’m not exactly sure how to fix the problems as it comes to recognizing horror films during awards season, but I sure know it’s time to show them more respect.