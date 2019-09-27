NFL off to a dramatic start with quarterbacks

It is not even week 4 in the NFL yet and we have already had an entire seasons worth of drama. Most notably of all perhaps is the topsy-turvy world of the NFL QB. In less than four weeks of the regular season, one-fifth of the teams in the NFL have had a change at quarterback. Four quarterbacks have been injured (three of which are Super Bowl champions), two have been benched for younger replacements, and one has infectious mononucleosis (mono).

First off, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Nick Foles, who in the 2017 season stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots, was injured in his first game with the Jags against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was later announced that he suffered a broken clavicle and is slated for a return in week 11 at the very earliest. Possibly more interesting is his replacement, Gardner Minshew II. Minshew has become an instant internet sensation for his very interesting personality, his mustache and his stellar on-field performance. Minshew has completed 74 percent of his passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns while only throwing one interception. He has thrown for over 200 yards in each of his games and most recently led his team to a 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Jags fans are hopeful as Minshew will lead the team against the winless Denver Broncos in Mile High Stadium for their week 4 matchup.

Moving to New Orleans, the Saints took two devastating losses against the Los Angeles Rams in week 2. They were demolished 27-9 and lost their future Hall of Fame Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Drew Brees. In the first quarter, Brees hit his throwing hand on the helmet of the LA Rams’ star defensive lineman, Aaron Donald. It was later confirmed that Brees tore a ligament in his throwing thumb and had to undergo surgery. He is expected back on the field in a minimum of six weeks, but he could possibly not be back to full strength until next season. His backup, former Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater, finished out the loss against the Rams with a 57 percent completion rate for 165 yards. Then in week 3, Bridgewater led the saints to a one score, 33-27 victory against the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks. In this matchup, Bridgewater had a 70 percent completion rate for 177 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. This week, once again without Brees, Bridgewater will lead the Saints against the red-hot Cowboys at home.

One would assume that long term injuries to two Super Bowl Champion QBs would be enough, but Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an undisclosed elbow injury in a week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Big Ben was placed on injured reserve and is listed as out of the season. His replacement is Mason Rudolph a second-year backup out of Oklahoma State. After Big Ben was injured Rudolph stepped in and kept the game close completing 12 out of 19 of his attempts for 112 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. The Steelers and Rudolph ended up losing a close one, 28-26. The following week Rudolph led the Steelers into San Francisco against the 49ers. The Steelers once again came up short in a 20-24 loss, falling to 0-3. Rudolph struggled barely completing 50 percent of his passes, throwing for only 174 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Rudolph will get a chance to redeem himself in his first home start against their winless divisional rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.

To wrap up the injuries, Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot. This injury is a potential season-ender for many athletes and Newton’s status is listed as out indefinitely. Originally it was thought that Newton would only miss a couple of games, but, in fact, he stands to miss a minimum of four games and may require surgery which he has opted not to do at this time. This means the next man up is Kyle Allen the undrafted QB best known for his time at Texas A&M. Allen had his first career start against the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 where he lit up the Arizona defense throwing for 261 yards, a whopping four touchdowns, and a perfect 0 interceptions. He also manages a solid 73 percent completion rate. He will make his second start once again on the road this week when the Panthers play the Houston Texans. The Panthers hope he can continue his wonderful performance as it is uncertain when or even if Newton will return.

Enough with the injuries! The last thing related to QB health would be the story in New York as the NY Jets are missing their franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold with a case of infectious mononucleosis (mono). He is scheduled to return in week 5 which means he would not miss any more games as the Jets have a week 4 bye. This is probably good news as the Jets don’t having to play again without their starter as they currently sit at 0-3.

To finish up on the NFL’s QB drama we have two benchings. Both Eli Manning and Ryan “Fitzmagic” Fitzpatrick have been benched in favor of younger quarterbacks. For the Giants, Daniel Jones, the future of the Giants’ franchise, will be taking up the reigns as staring quarterback. In Miami, former Cardinal Josh Rosen will lead the Dolphins until they inevitably cycle quarterbacks once again. Jones threw for 336 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in his first start and comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rosen had a poor performance in his with 200 yards and a measly 46 percent completion rate.

Many are saying that all of the injuries and changes at QB show a “changing of the guard.” This whirlwind of QB uncertainty also comes after Colts QB Andrew Luck announced his retirement shortly before the regular season began. We will see what happens in the weeks to come, but as always the NFL proves to be filled with drama and intruige.