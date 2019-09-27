Breaking down College Football playoff hopefuls, maybes and title contenders

The college football season is still fresh and just getting underway, but there are already teams surprising their way into the College Football Playoff picture. Let’s take a look at some of the super hopefuls, the maybes and the title contenders.

If we start by looking at those teams that have done well up to this point, but still have a lot of work to do if they want a legitimate shot at the title, there’s one team that makes us question their validity: the University of Florida. They’ve gone undefeated these first four weeks and have shown flashes of just how good they can be. The problem is that so far, they haven’t played any good teams. After the scare they had in their season opener to Miami, they’ve played relatively bad schools such as the University of Tennessee Martin, the University of Kentucky and the University of Tennessee. That last one especially has been horrible so far this season, so beating them isn’t much of an accomplishment. However, if Florida can manage two wins against Auburn, LSU and Georgia they have a shot at being in the final four.

A team that is on the outside looking in that isn’t getting a lot of national attention, but who I personally like as a dark horse, is the University of Iowa. Now, I know what you’re probably thinking. Iowa doesn’t have a shot at winning the Big Ten West, let alone the whole conference, which is the only way a Big Ten team is going to make the CFP. And while all of that is certainly true, I like the way Iowa’s schedule plays out. The Hawkeyes have an easy game this week against Middle Tennessee and then they go on the road to play a Michigan team that right now is just feeling defeated after dropping 10 spots in the rankings this week. If Iowa can steal a way on the road, against a good Big Ten team and then follow that up with a win at home over No. 12 Penn State, they will be flying high when they meet Wisconsin on Nov. 9. That is the game that the Hawkeyes are going to have to win if they want to win the Big Ten West. They have the talent with Nate Stanley leading the way offensively. There are a lot of ifs in the Hawkeyes way, but if they can pull off these wins then I like their chances in the CFP.

Now let’s take a look at those teams that are right outside of the top four at the moment but can easily crack into it. I know I just talked about how much I like Iowa’s chances, but the first team we have to talk about is Wisconsin. Lawrence Taylor just cut up one of the best defenses in the NCAA. With talent like that and with a relatively easy remaining schedule, they have the best shot to win the Big Ten West and they have the talent to beat Penn State or Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. With their only games against ranked opponents being Michigan State, Ohio State and Iowa, the Badgers should be easily able to crack that top four.

Another team that, at this moment, is in the top four, but it will take a lot to keep them there is LSU. Head coach Ed Orgeron’s team has played well so far, winning handily against opponents they shouldn’t have and played a tough game and earned their victory over Texas in week two. That being said, the easy part of their schedule is behind them and now they have the daunting part on them as they head into conference play in the SEC. With ranked games against Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M still ahead of them, the Tigers have a lot of work if they want to be one of those four teams hearing their named for the CFP.

Now let’s take a look at the two teams who, if they don’t make the championship, let alone the CFP, the NCAA world would be shocked: Alabama and Clemson. Looking to play each other again for what will be the fifth time in just as many years, there is no reason that Dabo and Saban shouldn’t be playing against each other in the final game. Both teams are returning their starting quarterback from last year’s National Championship game and both have been on a tear through the first four weeks here in 2019. Tua is a lead candidate for the Heisman this year, while Trevor Lawrence has thrown for seven touchdowns and a 62.3 percent completion rate. Clemson will have all the opportunities in the world to make the CFP, with the remainder of their schedule against unranked conference foes. Alabama will have a more difficult task with ranked games still left to play against Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn. However, with Saban being the best college football coach, perhaps in all of history, the Tide should have no problems meeting Dabo and the Tigers in the championship.

All that being said, I think that we will see another repeat championship between Clemson and Alabama. However, I’m still hoping for an Alabama vs. Oklahoma matchup, just to see the Tua Tagovailoa against Jalen Hurts game. But, let’s be honest, college football fans just don’t want another rematch. There is plenty of time left in the season to find out if our hope will become reality.