How to tackle the stress of college life

As college students, we encounter some type of stress almost every single day.

Whether that be that you have a big test coming up, trying to find time to do your homework because you’re busy with sports or school-related activities or even money problems. Stress can often be a good thing to have in your life; it motivates you and makes you more disciplined. Having good nutrition, exercising and getting adequate sleep can also help you cope with stress.

Eating healthy can reduce the negative effects of stress in your body. Although when you become more stressed, it is easy to get away from these healthy habits and eat out or eat more unhealthy foods. I have found that meal prepping can help in these stressful times. First, you don’t have to think about what you need to make for dinner because you have it already planned out for the week. This helps reduce stress since you already know what is for dinner, you can heat it in the microwave and you can focus on studying for that big test. Secondly, meal prepping allows you to eat healthier. When I meal prep, I usually make some chicken with rice and some type of vegetable on Sundays, that will last me for the whole week. Eating at home generally increases the likelihood that you will eat a healthy diet.

Stress is an inevitable part of life, and it is impossible to eliminate completely, but learning how to manage stress can help you out tremendously. Exercise may be the easiest way to reduce stress. Exercise can take your mind off of any stress that is going on in your life. For me, when I step on the football field, it is my place to get away from the world, and the same thing goes for the gym. Although it takes time out of your day to workout, or go to the gym, you will feel more energized and your ability to concentrate and get your homework or studying done more efficiently. Along with feeling more energized and concentrated, you will feel more confident about yourself. Exercise and other physical activity produce endorphins, which are chemicals in the brain that act as natural painkillers, and also improve the ability of sleep, which in return will help reduce stress.

A good night’s sleep makes you able to tackle the day’s stress more easily. When you are tired, you are less patient and more easily agitated, which increases stress drastically. As college students, we need about 7-9 hours of sleep per night, but we all know that doesn’t happen every single night. So, on your less busy and stressful days, go to bed earlier so you can make up for the hours you lost the night before. Also, if you know you have a busy day the next day, getting those full 7-9 hours of sleep can help you be more focused and alert. We can all tell when we don’t get enough sleep, we wake up tired and not motivated to do anything planned or that we need to do.

So, being able to read your body and get in a good breakfast to refuel your brain can help you tackle any task that you might face that day.