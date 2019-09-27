Horn Field Campus prepares for annual Corn Maze

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University’s Horn Field Campus will be hosting their annual Corn Maze. The Maze will open Oct. 6 and will last the remainder of the month.

“Horn Field Campus (HFC) is a unit of Western Illinois University’s College of Education and Human Services administered by the Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration (RPTA),” wiu. edu reads. “HFC is available for campus and community use year round upon request and reservation. The purpose of HFC is to facilitate environmental responsibility and human development.”

Admissions for the Corn Maze will be $5 per admittance and the event is family-friendly; therefore, people of all ages are welcome. However, attendees under the age of 16 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Maze will open Oct. 6 and the weekends of Oct. 12, 19, 26, and on Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. There will also be a Haunted Trail that will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a family-friendly maze and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a scary version of the ride.

“Groups may also schedule a time outside of the open hours by contacting HFC staff at (309) 298-HORN to make arrangements,” University Relations said.

Horn Field Campus is located south of Macomb on China Road. To get there, attendees can take South Johnson Street past Macomb High School. They can then turn right on China Road and follow the road one-quarter of a mile to the Horn Field Campus entrance.